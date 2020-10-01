After a raucous first debate where both candidates interrupted each other with insults and heckling, the presidential debate commission suddenly wants to change the rules to make the next debates more “orderly.”

This intervention is nothing more than an attempt to muzzle President Trump, who was clearly the aggressor on the debate stage.

Because some journalists and pundits declared the debate a disaster, the commission is now coming up with proposed changes, and of course Democrat Joe Biden and some so-called journalists are already advocating cutting off the microphone of the candidate doing the interrupting.

Go ahead, try.

You won’t be able to silence Trump. It will only make him stronger.

How ridiculous would it look for a commission supposedly charged with enforcing a debate — the ultimate in democracy — to make it undemocratic by silencing one of the candidates.

“I just hope there’s a way in which the debate commission can control the ability of us to answer the questions without interruptions,” Biden told CNN. “I’m not going to speculate on what happens in the second or third debate — my hope is that they’re able to literally — say the question gets asked of Trump, he has a microphone, he has two minutes, no one else has the microphone.”

Right, I’m sure Biden really cares that Trump can get his two minutes. That’s why Biden repeatedly called him a “clown” when Trump was talking in the first debate.

Biden of course wants to be able to give his two-minute answers without interruption, because that way he can more easily remember the canned lines his handlers have given him.

Like when Biden was saying he doesn’t support the Green New Deal, I’m sure he wouldn’t like Trump pointing out that most Democrats, including his running mate Kamala Harris, back the Green New Deal.

The push to change the debate rules can only mean one thing: the media and Democrats didn’t like the way Trump held Biden’s feet to the fire.

Trump enters the home stretch of the presidential campaign in the familiar role of feisty underdog after the first debate failed to dislodge Biden from his front-runner perch. The next two presidential debates are set for Oct. 15 and 22.

But Trump’s position actually may suit him and his supporters, who are anxious to see the president fight back against his detractors and beat the odds to win a second term.

It’s a position Trump faced in 2016 when he came back to defeat Hillary Clinton, despite the polls and heavy predictions that the Democratic nominee would prevail.

It’s far better for Trump to play the outsider underdog than embattled incumbent, and have to defend his record on the coronavirus.

In the last five weeks, Trump should play up his underdog status for all it’s worth and let Biden and the Democrats get cocky.

Don’t count out Trump just yet. Remember what happened to Hillary Clinton. And Clinton was a lot stronger candidate than Biden.

