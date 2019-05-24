Ben Carson counterpunches against pro-abortion Ilhan Omar

Outspoken Muslim Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) – notorious for her anti-Semitic and anti-American rants — drew more criticism Wednesday when she took a swipe at Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson over his exchange at a House Financial Services Committee hearing, resulting in the Republican ripping her stance on abortion.

The quippish scuffle all began when a group of House Democrats tag-teamed Carson Tuesday – an ambush led by Chairwoman Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), who accused the former Republican presidential candidate of heading an agency that is “actively causing harm” to needy Americans.

Dems take first punch, dealt last blow

Following Waters’ lead was Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Ill.), who insisted that Carson was just a pawn carrying out the Republican Party’s dirty work – underhandedly calling President Donald Trump an immoral leader incapable of leading the country.

“It pains me that your gifted hands are doing the bidding and carrying the water of what I believe to be one of the most morally bankrupt president’s history,” Pressley (D-Ill.) told the witness, according to Townhall. “Increasing rents, evicting families.”

Grabbing the baton, Pressley’s colleague from New York seized the opportunity to color Republicans as oppressors who bring more hardships on Americans when they are down and out – accusing the party of quickly pulling out the carpet from beneath their feet – an allegation that Carson quickly dismissed.

“Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) called the policy ‘despicable’ and wondered how members of HUD could live with themselves knowing they were displacing thousands of families and leaving 55,000 children on the street,” Townhall’s Cortney O’Brien noted from the meeting. “Carson defended the policy by pointing out how it comes with a six-month deferral period, which can be renewed twice.”

Another congresswoman joined the fray in an attempt to make Carson appear to be an oblivious and incompetent fool by questioning his familiarity with an economic term.

“Carson [received] significant mockery … particularly [seen in] an exchange with Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.), during which he misheard the acronym ‘REO’ as the word ‘Oreo,’” TheBlaze noted.

Porter questioned whether Carson even knew what the term stood for, condescendingly explaining each part of the acrostic – as if repeating the ABC’s to a preschooler.

After the Dems’ full-court press on Carson, Omar chimed in via social media to add to the list of insults – using the African American conservative’s request for time during the aforementioned heated exchange with Pressley.

After Carson said he was “Reclaiming my time,” Pressley retorted, “You don’t get to do that,” and Omar used this exchange to insert a jab of her own.

“Not sure he was fully awake,” Omar tweeted Wednesday – the day after the exchange. “Maybe he meant to reclaim his time back to sleep.”

Carson was quick to the comeback on social media – using the occasion to take the former Somali refugee to task on her ultra-left pro-abortion stance – and he has the medical background to do it …

“Carson – a renowned doctor and former director of pediatric neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center – fired back in a tweet by touting his endurance during marathon surgeries,” Fox News pointed out.

“Since you brought it up… I know what it’s like to actually be sleepy, especially after 18-hour surgeries and operating on babies in the womb,” Carson tweeted Wednesday. “I hope @IlhanMN knows I care about all people – even those she doesn’t recognize as having a right to life.”

Omar – anti-Semitist, anti-American and anti-life …

Earlier this month, Omar weighed in on the pro-life vs. pro-abortion debate when she defended women’s access to abortion in numerous states – especially Alabama – arguing against state legislators working toward passing laws that impose major abortion restrictions.

“Women’s rights are human rights,” Omar tweeted earlier in May – referring to a woman’s “right” under Roe v. Wade to kill her preborn child.

She made her position clear in an article discussing Alabama’s recent legislation to enforce an abortion ban.

“No child or woman should be forced to have pregnancy against her own will,” Omar expressed in a recent article on the topic according to Fox News. “These laws do not protect women’s rights – it protects the violator committing these crimes.”

