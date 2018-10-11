Believe Women? Ohio University Student Senate member charged with making fake anti-LGBTQ threats

An LGBTQ commissioner of the Ohio University Student Senate Appropriations Commission was arrested Monday for allegedly sending herself fake hate messages.
Anna Ayers, a senior studying journalism, has been charged with three counts of making false alarms after campus police determined she posted the threats herself prior to reporting them.
Ms. Ayers told the Student Senate last week that she received an anonymous note in her office that “expressed extreme hatred … because of who I am,” Athens News reported Sunday. She said another message she received threatened her life because of her sexual orientation. She said she suspected the threats came “from within [the Senate]” and called on members to take immediate action.
This is an excerpt. Read the full story at The Washington Times.
Is termagant Anna related to 0bama’s mentor Bill?
I hope she gets her life destroyed for making hate threats and threatening her life!
It doesn’t matter that she made them to herself, she still made them and in the attempt to destroy someone else.
So far, all i’ve heard, even on local news, is she got Arrested.
NOTHING about “what charges she may face”
or “What she is actually being charged with”…
Hate speech is hate speech. They made the stupid rules.
She needs to be convicted of stupid and sentenced to life outside of academia.
maybe he has two personalities, one male and one female, and the male personality sent these emails to the female one.
False hate crime claims should be prosecuted as hate crimes against the accusers. When they make these claims, it generates hate towards the people they most likely perceive as being behind the attack; usually conservatives. When the claim is found to be false, people that readily accepted the false claims don’t suddenly let go of them. Even down the road, people try to cite the false claims as proof of hate against people that share their beliefs.
Did she hit, punch, stab, or shoot herself?
If not then too bad. She needs to be caned like they do in Malaysia.
What do we expect from mentally deranged people?
1. It is illegal for someone to send hate messages to themselves.
2. It is a matter of no consequence when Democrats send hate messages to the millions of Americans who disagree with them.
This does not compute.
Looks like she already passed the requirements for a MSM “journalist!” She seems to have the technique down pat. lol