Loading posts...
Home Fresh Ink Believe Women? Ohio University Student Senate member charged with making fake anti-LGBTQ threats
Now reading: Believe Women? Ohio University Student Senate member charged with making fake anti-LGBTQ threats
Believe Women? Ohio University Student Senate member charged with making fake anti-LGBTQ threats

Believe Women? Ohio University Student Senate member charged with making fake anti-LGBTQ threats

An LGBTQ commissioner of the Ohio University Student Senate Appropriations Commission was arrested Monday for allegedly sending herself fake hate messages.

Anna Ayers, a senior studying journalism, has been charged with three counts of making false alarms after campus police determined she posted the threats herself prior to reporting them.

Ms. Ayers told the Student Senate last week that she received an anonymous note in her office that “expressed extreme hatred … because of who I am,” Athens News reported Sunday. She said another message she received threatened her life because of her sexual orientation. She said she suspected the threats came “from within [the Senate]” and called on members to take immediate action.

This is an excerpt. Read the full story at The Washington Times.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 7.0/10 (1 vote cast)
Believe Women? Ohio University Student Senate member charged with making fake anti-LGBTQ threats, 7.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Join the discussion

  2. I hope she gets her life destroyed for making hate threats and threatening her life!
    It doesn’t matter that she made them to herself, she still made them and in the attempt to destroy someone else.

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 4.8/5 (4 votes cast)

    • So far, all i’ve heard, even on local news, is she got Arrested.

      NOTHING about “what charges she may face”
      or “What she is actually being charged with”…

      VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

    • Hate speech is hate speech. They made the stupid rules.

      She needs to be convicted of stupid and sentenced to life outside of academia.

      VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

  4. False hate crime claims should be prosecuted as hate crimes against the accusers. When they make these claims, it generates hate towards the people they most likely perceive as being behind the attack; usually conservatives. When the claim is found to be false, people that readily accepted the false claims don’t suddenly let go of them. Even down the road, people try to cite the false claims as proof of hate against people that share their beliefs.

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

  7. 1. It is illegal for someone to send hate messages to themselves.

    2. It is a matter of no consequence when Democrats send hate messages to the millions of Americans who disagree with them.

    This does not compute.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

Leave a Reply

Related posts