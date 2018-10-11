Believe Women? Ohio University Student Senate member charged with making fake anti-LGBTQ threats

An LGBTQ commissioner of the Ohio University Student Senate Appropriations Commission was arrested Monday for allegedly sending herself fake hate messages.

Anna Ayers, a senior studying journalism, has been charged with three counts of making false alarms after campus police determined she posted the threats herself prior to reporting them.

Ms. Ayers told the Student Senate last week that she received an anonymous note in her office that “expressed extreme hatred … because of who I am,” Athens News reported Sunday. She said another message she received threatened her life because of her sexual orientation. She said she suspected the threats came “from within [the Senate]” and called on members to take immediate action.

This is an excerpt. Read the full story at The Washington Times.

