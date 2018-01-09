As Investigations Of Misconduct Mount, Can Hillary Clinton Avoid Jail?

Clinton Scandals: As the media focus on Donald Trump’s mental condition and whether he can be kicked out of office using the 25th Amendment, something far more significant is taking place: Former slam-dunk-future-first-woman-president Hillary Clinton, after avoiding any serious scrutiny for her misconduct while secretary of state, now sits at the center of a growing number of investigations — any of which might lead to a special counsel and criminal charges.
No doubt, Democrats, who with the leftist media allies have ginned up bogus charges of Russian collusion against Donald Trump, would like the Clinton investigations to go away.
But they won’t. In recent weeks, new developments have made it shockingly clear that questions about Clinton’s possibly criminal conduct are growing. All of these have come in the last month:
We all know that Crooked Hillary belongs in prison, but the Liberal Left Democrat politicians have so far had enough power to keep Hillary from being held accountable for her actions. Let us hope that the Justice Dept. will apply the Law to everyone. Not just the poor.
Until the dept of injustice gets PURGED Of all clinton and obama apointees, SHE WILL NEVER see one lick of justice…
Hillary, Billy Bob and their cohorts will never be put in prison. They are the “protected class”. The Justice Department, the FBI and the State Department are corrupt, with Obama, Clinton and Bush appointees. These Departments are nothing but rotten fish and we all know how bad rotten fish smells. Secondly, I am sick and tired of people wanting an “independent prosecutor”. I want a Grand Jury convened, but that will never happen.
Saw on the news there was a fire at Clinton home just before Christmas—wonder what evidence her and Willy were trying to get rid of this time?
Pity they weren’t both INSIDE when it burned down!
All those in love with Hillary should be aware of the fact for the right price she will sell them out too!
Can Hillary avoid jail? Well, past history indicates she certainly CAN. Either anybody who might hold her accountable for her crimes is TERRIFIED of how MANY bodies she has left behind her when people tried to tell the TRUTH about the Clintons and their DIRTY DEALINGS, or she has so much blackmail DIRT on them that they are afraid to take her on, for fear of going down WITH HER. Besides, the LYING Commucrats and their complicit media cohorts have a HUGE bag of tricks for deflecting the conversation away from the many crimes and misdeeds of Commucrats–ESPECIALLY the CLINTON CRIME FAMILY!
That said, ANYBODY currently serving a prison term for mishandling classified information should be given a PARDON and an APOLOGY–until this corrupt old HARRIDAN is finally LOCKED UP.