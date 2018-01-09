As Investigations Of Misconduct Mount, Can Hillary Clinton Avoid Jail?

Clinton Scandals: As the media focus on Donald Trump’s mental condition and whether he can be kicked out of office using the 25th Amendment, something far more significant is taking place: Former slam-dunk-future-first-woman-president Hillary Clinton, after avoiding any serious scrutiny for her misconduct while secretary of state, now sits at the center of a growing number of investigations — any of which might lead to a special counsel and criminal charges.

No doubt, Democrats, who with the leftist media allies have ginned up bogus charges of Russian collusion against Donald Trump, would like the Clinton investigations to go away.

But they won’t. In recent weeks, new developments have made it shockingly clear that questions about Clinton’s possibly criminal conduct are growing. All of these have come in the last month:

