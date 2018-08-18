‘1984’: Orwell’s Ingsoc is here

“If you want a picture of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face—for ever.”― George Orwell, 1984

This is it. The real deal. Ingsoc is here – big tech being run by the Chinese and deciding what you get to see and hear, and Congress and the Trump administration don’t give a damn.

Alex Jones was first. Next they are coming for you.

After de-platforming Inforwars in illegal, monopolistic fashion, the censors turned their fire at the Jones website itself. It now seems that if certain people don’t like you, you are not even allowed to have a website. As of the writing of this article, Infowars.com is still down from a coordinated DDOS attack. Mr. Jones complains on his other sites that credit card processors, advertising companies, and other Internet infrastructure entities are all acting to stop him from getting his message out for fear of being blackballed by big tech, as they need to stay in their good graces in order to exist.

Next it will be The Daily Caller, The Washington Times, The Gateway Pundit, or any other conservative media outlet. Microsoft this week threatened to pull hosting services for Gab.ai, the up-and-coming conservative alternative to Twitter.

The hypocrisy is rampant and in the open. The New York Times can say anything, hire anybody. Sarah Joeng, the new member of the NYT editorial board, said that white people should be forced to live underground, killed. Their website and social media are still up last time I looked.

If the phone company said we don’t want to sell a phone to you due to your political beliefs, they would be sued. The big-tech entities are utilities. It is time they were treated as such, and held to the same legal standards. We cannot communicate without them. It is illegal what they are doing. It is evil. Anti-trust action should be initiated at once.

But Jeff Sessions is hiding under a desk somewhere, while the rest of the DOJ is too busy covering up the crimes of the last administration.

Congress is impotent in the face of tyranny, hoping to keep the Skynet (Google, Facebook, Amazon) money coming.

And think about this … coincidental with the push to censor information they don’t like, the enemy is pushing gun control. Ever wonder why?

Our government is corrupt; big tech is corrupt and has sold us out. The only real Americans, those who believe in the founding principles, are conservatives out in flyover country and in urban hideouts. We are the real liberals, those who actually value liberty. The ACLU has long been exposed as a Marxist mouthpiece only, unconcerned about civil liberties of the right.

It’s time to get the pitchforks people.

“We do not merely destroy our enemies; we change them.” ― George Orwell, 1984

