Facebook will begin removing some posts that promote anti-stay-at-home messages, Mark Zuckerberg announced Monday on “Good Morning America.”
The company’s CEO said those posts, which include calls for rallies and protests of stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic, can be considered “harmful misinformation.” That would make those posts a violation of Facebook’s rules.
“More than normal political discourse, I think a lot of the stuff that people are saying that is false around a health emergency like this can be classified as harmful misinformation that has a risk of leading to imminent physical danger,” Zuckerberg told GMA anchor George Stephanopoulos Monday morning. “And we’ll take that kind of content down.”
This week, protests have been organized in several states calling for businesses to be reopened and the stay-at-home orders to end. In Harrisburg, a large gathering of protestors filled the streets outside the Capitol, pushing for Gov. Tom Wolf to reopen the state’s businesses.
The protest was organized by several Facebook Groups, including ReOpen PA, End the Lockdown PA and Pennsylvanians Against Excessive Quarantine. As of Monday morning, ReOpen PA’s Facebook page listed more than 55,000 members.
Facebook would take down posts created through the Facebook Events feature that promote such events in California, New Jersey and Nebraska, Facebook spokesman Andy Stone told CNN. Facebook is working to get answers from other state governments, including Pennsylvania, as to whether anti-stay-at-home protests are also prohibited under their social distancing guidelines, he said.
Hey Mark CENSORSHIP Zuckerberg, you are “harmful misinformation.” Mark CENSORSHIP, why don’t you move to North Korea. You will be a perfect PROPAGANDA MINISTER for Kim Jong Un. Mark CENSORSHIP, why don’t you just spit on our First Amendment rights, you piece of trash!!!!!
Facebook = Fascistbook
More proof–as if we needed it–that power corrupts.
Who the heck are you? Mark just because you have your millions doesn’t mean everyone else does. Stop being big brother and allow the use of your site to do what you wanted it to do in the first place or shut it down.
did they not take down antifa,or occupy wall street or black lives matter?
no they didn’t.
Like we need the GodZucker to become Hitler? You don’t tell me what I can or can’t post, and if I’m gone I’m gone! Sooner or later nobody will be left on your communist site!
You mean the same website (Facebook) that gladly promoted ANTIFA on it’s platform!!
Well, now. Isn’t Zuckerberg just so special. Not!
Haven’t been on FB in several years, nor do I intend to, just because of what has happened. These people start believing their own publicity. He too is a useful idiot and when if they become successful in taking down America, they will take his money and livelihood and then laugh him to scorn for being a foolish person and believing he is so powerful.