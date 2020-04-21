Facebook will begin removing some posts that promote anti-stay-at-home messages, Mark Zuckerberg announced Monday on “Good Morning America.”

The company’s CEO said those posts, which include calls for rallies and protests of stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic, can be considered “harmful misinformation.” That would make those posts a violation of Facebook’s rules.

“More than normal political discourse, I think a lot of the stuff that people are saying that is false around a health emergency like this can be classified as harmful misinformation that has a risk of leading to imminent physical danger,” Zuckerberg told GMA anchor George Stephanopoulos Monday morning. “And we’ll take that kind of content down.”

This week, protests have been organized in several states calling for businesses to be reopened and the stay-at-home orders to end. In Harrisburg, a large gathering of protestors filled the streets outside the Capitol, pushing for Gov. Tom Wolf to reopen the state’s businesses.

The protest was organized by several Facebook Groups, including ReOpen PA, End the Lockdown PA and Pennsylvanians Against Excessive Quarantine. As of Monday morning, ReOpen PA’s Facebook page listed more than 55,000 members.

Facebook would take down posts created through the Facebook Events feature that promote such events in California, New Jersey and Nebraska, Facebook spokesman Andy Stone told CNN. Facebook is working to get answers from other state governments, including Pennsylvania, as to whether anti-stay-at-home protests are also prohibited under their social distancing guidelines, he said.

