World leaders applauded U.S. President Donald Trump on Oct. 13 for mediating a deal between Israel and the Hamas terrorist group to end the war in the Gaza Strip.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said at the Gaza Peace Summit in Egypt that Trump should win the Nobel Peace Prize.

“Today is one of the greatest days in contemporary history because peace has been achieved after untiring efforts, led by President Trump, who is genuinely a man of peace, who has relentlessly worked throughout this month to make this world a place to live with peace and prosperity,” he said.

“I would say that Pakistan had nominated President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his extraordinary efforts to first stop the war between India and Pakistan and then achieve a cease-fire, along with his very wonderful team. Today again, I would like to nominate this great president for the Nobel Peace Prize because I genuinely feel that he is the most genuine and the most wonderful candidate.”

Trump, despite being nominated by numerous world leaders, came up short in winning this year’s prize, which went to Venezuelan opposition leader María Machado.

During a meeting with Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi called the deal a “remarkable achievement” and said the U.S. president is the “only one” who can bring peace to the Middle East.

Egypt awarded Trump the Order of the Nile, the country’s highest honor.

During his address to the Knesset on Oct. 13, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Trump for striking the deal to free the hostages.

“Today, with the indispensable help, the determined and focused help, the unremitting help, of President Trump and his team, and with the incredible sacrifice and courage of the soldiers of Israel, we are fulfilling that promise,” Netanyahu said.

Israel gave Trump the country’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Honor.

The deal to end the war between Israel and the Hamas terrorist group requires the release of the remaining living and dead hostages taken by Hamas during its Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attack on Israel, which triggered the war. In exchange, Israel is to return nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. The deal also involves the establishment of a “Board of Peace” to temporarily govern Gaza, the disarming of Hamas, and the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

In a speech in Egypt, Trump declared an end to the Israel–Hamas war.

“After years of suffering and bloodshed, the war in Gaza is over,” he said.

“Humanitarian aid is now pouring in, including hundreds of truckloads of food and medical equipment and other supplies. Civilians are returning to their homes. The hostages are reuniting.”

Trump said the second phase of the deal between Israel and Hamas has begun.