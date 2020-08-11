If President Donald Trump delivers his nomination address at Gettysburg National Military Park, it could involve an outdoor crowd of no more than 250 — the state-imposed limit due to the pandemic.

The Gov. Tom Wolf administration late Monday responded to the possibility of Trump coming to Gettysburg to deliver his address following his formal nomination as the Republican presidential candidate on Aug. 27.

Trump announced on Twitter on Monday afternoon he is considering delivering the address at Gettysburg. He said it’s been narrowed down to two possible locations, with the White House being the other.

He wrote “We will announce the decision soon!”

A spokesman for the military park and Eisenhower National Historic Site on Monday afternoon said he didn’t have details on things such as what the address would entail in terms of number of people involved, whether it would be open to the public and whether any special permission is required.

Trump’s campaign didn’t immediately respond to questions.

The Wolf administration’s statement noted the park is managed by the National Park Service. But it said all gatherings in Pennsylvania, including those held on federal land, “should abide by the Commonwealth’s restrictions, which have proven to mitigate COVID-19.”

It said limitations on large gatherings and requiring face masks in public places has allowed Pennsylvania to escape the severe COVID-19 resurgences happening in many states.

“We hope and expect that the President will abide by these commonsense restrictions that will protect the health and safety of the community around Gettysburg and throughout Pennsylvania,” the statement said.

