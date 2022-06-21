WORCESTER — In the wake of controversy over the school flying Pride and Black Lives Matters flags, the Nativity School of Worcester has been told by the Diocese of Worcester that it can no longer identify itself as a Catholic school.
Bishop Robert McManus decried the flags in April, saying they represent concepts that contradict with the Catholic faith.
The matter was the focus of much debate.
According to a story published Thursday in the Catholic Free Press, the bishop has signed a decree stating that his “pastoral responsibilities” have prompted him to declare that the Nativity School is prohibited “from identifying itself as a ‘Catholic’ school” or using “the title ‘Catholic’ to describe itself.”
The decree reads, in part: “The flying of these flags in front of a Catholic school sends a mixed, confusing and scandalous message to the public about the Church’s stance on these important moral and social issues.”
The school, 67 Lincoln St., is not allowed to fundraise with any connection to the diocese, according to the Free Press. Further, the name of former Bishop Daniel P. Reilly should be removed from the board of trustees.
Another edict: Mass, sacraments and sacramentals are no longer permitted to be celebrated on Nativity School premises or be sponsored by Nativity School in any church building or chapel within the Diocese of Worcester.
The Nativity School, which traditionally does not receive funding from the diocese, said it will continue to display the flags in question.
In a prepared response to the decree, school President Thomas McKenney said: “Nativity will seek to appeal the decision of the Diocese to remove our Catholic identity through the appropriate channels provided by the Church in circumstances like this. At the same time, after meaningful deliberation and discernment by its Board, leadership team, faculty, and partners, Nativity will continue to display the flags in question to give visible witness to the school’s solidarity with our students, families, and their communities. Commitment to our mission, grounded and animated by Gospel values, Catholic Social Teaching, and our Jesuit heritage compels us to do so.”
The Nativity School of Worcester, founded in 2003, is an independent, Jesuit middle school that provides tuition-free education.
The school has said it operates in the Diocese of Worcester, but is not a diocesan school; it is sponsored by the USA East Province of Jesuits. The school is supported solely through the contributions from individuals, foundations and corporations, the statement said.
Another example of the demonic Democrats pretending to be Christians but are nothing but disciples of Satan.
Just because someone or some church or school claims to be a Christian or a Christian establishment, Does Not mean that they are.
Matthew 7:15-16 “Watch out for false prophets. They come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ferocious wolves.
16 By their fruit you will recognize them.
One can not claim to love God and to be a Christian and approve of, encourage and support the ways of Satan.
John 8:42-44 Jesus said to them, “If God were your Father, you would love me, for I have come here from God. I have not come on my own; God sent me. 43 Why is my language not clear to you? Because you are unable to hear what I say. 44 You belong to your father, the devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies.
Cathartic
Fire the president, remove the offending teachers, take back your Catholic school and your own property, followed by an exorcism.
Displaying the flags only gives witness to the anti-Christian and ant- Christ secular interpretations of men who seek to play God and impose THEIR will, not God’s will be done, as revealed in those who can read and embrace biblical truths in the spirit as well as the mind. There are plenty of snakes in that school’s woodshed eager to whisper “Eat of the fruit of the tree OUR knowledge and you shall become as god.” It happened to Eve in the garden and the origins of secular socialism can find its roots back then in those very false promises, the same false unfulfilled promises the of the democrat party and its main stream media indoctrinators. Promise them ecstasy, unearned wealth, deliver pain divided families, drug addictions and extreme anxiety instead of the peace which exceeds all understanding. You would think these people would non-breed themselves and their ideology into extinction but they ARE so good at redistributing your heaven created children into service of their hell-bent deceivers, as they are your hard earned honest wealth, now followed by our Christian Catholic schools.
Being a Lutheran I may have some disagreement with certain practices and dogma within the Catholic Church but one thing I can agree with is there must be discipline within whatever Chuch body, denomination, a church, school, hospital or other institution is affiliated with. Liberal secularism has been creeping into all denominations very subtlely but is now showing its head causing schisms between conservative or orthodox believers and those who have succumbed to the teachings of the world. The hierarchy within the Catholic church makes the disciplining of errant institutions easier than other bodies which must meet in assembly or convocation. The staff of a bishop is the crosier, a stylized shepherd’s crook, indicating he is the shepherd of the flock whose job is to keep the flock heading in the direction the Church has chosen to persue meting out discipline when necessary. Bishop McManus is usung his crosier to poke or drag along the errant elements among those assigned to his care!
God is not a Democracy, a fact which drives secular Democrats to distraction and extreme fits of anxiety. The beginning of all knowledge is the understanding there is a God and we aren’t him, another fact that drives Liberals into the highest of anxiety fits. He is the alpha and the Omega,,,not the alpha dog in a secular socialist collective of self-god controllers who seek to make others in their own corrupted image, rather than help themselves and others assume the perfect image of the Creator. Their out of control Carma consistently attempts to run over true Christian Dogma. My father was a fallen Catholic while I was being raised by my Protestant mother but he returned to the church who provided such a beautiful Christian send off when he died. I got to see both sides of the best and worst of each. My great grandfather taught Reinhold Neibuhr at Elmhurst college, the author of the Serenity prayer.
“Oh God, give me serenity to accept that which cannot be changed, give me courage to change that which can be changed and wisdom to tell the one from the other.”
This wayward confused School President, corrupter of young minds and mis-translator of biblical truth will find no Serenity in what he attempts to impose on others, but just strife and division, lacking the wisdom that comes from the Christian peace that exceeds all understanding. He lacks the wisdom to understand God’s universal truths which cannot be changed.