This week, a professor went viral during congressional testimony regarding the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision overruling Roe v. Wade. During her testimony, professor Khiara Bridges of Berkeley Law School refused to acknowledge any value at all in unborn children, instead stating, “I think that the person with the capacity for pregnancy has value and they should have the ability to control what happens.”
This prompted Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., to ask, “You’ve referred to people with a capacity for pregnancy. Would that be women?” Bridges immediately responded, “Many cis women have the capacity for pregnancy. Many cis women do not have the capacity for pregnancy. There are also trans men who are capable of pregnancy as well as nonbinary people who are capable of pregnancy.” Hawley asked incredulously, “Your view, the core of this right is about what?” To which Bridges shot back, “I want to recognize that your line of questioning is transphobic, and it opens up trans people to violence.” She then blamed Hawley for the high suicidal ideation rate of those who identify as transgender, and lectured him, “We have a good time in my class. You should join.”
Hawley was of course correct that only women can have babies; women who believe they are men are still women. And the notion that suicidal ideation rates among LGBT people are the result predominantly of societal bigotry is completely evidence-free; suicidal ideation rates among LGBT people remain massively higher than among cisgender heterosexual people in San Francisco just as they would in Alabama.
The question that should trouble us, then, isn’t whether men have babies. They don’t. The question is why our most prestigious academic institutions now churn out privileged pseudo-intellectuals who spout utter nonsense at the drop of a hat, and do it with self-assured sententiousness.
The answer lies in the incentive structure in higher education. Our higher education system is designed to benefit claims of victimhood rooted in intersectional identity politics. That is the only way to explain just why Bridges, one of the most educationally privileged members of American society, makes a career complaining about the systemic evils of the United States. It takes enormous gall and equal ignorance to claim that bigotry lies behind the reality of sexual dichotomy; it takes just as much gall and ignorance to claim that a country that has afforded you the opportunity to achieve a degree from Spelman College, a JD from Columbia Law School, a Ph.D. from Columbia in anthropology, and a career in classical ballet is somehow a country shot through with systemic racism.
And yet that is precisely what Bridges does for a living. Her study specializes in “race, class, reproductive rights, and the intersection of the three.” Author of “Critical Race Theory: A Primer” and a self-described “critical race theorist,” Bridges believes in the “rejection of legal conventions” and advocates in favor of the ideas that “racism is a normal feature of American society (and not a deviation from an otherwise fair and just status quo)” and that “traditional liberal understandings of the problem of racism and how racism will be defeated” ought to be rejected.
This, too, is nonsense. But it is nonsense cherished by the elite institutions that churn out supposed academics like Bridges. Our system of academia is irrevocably broken. Academia was originally perceived as a place of merit-based higher learning, a place in which the best and brightest formulated the most important policies. Academia was the West’s intellectual oligarchy. But if the idea behind a merit-based academic elite used to rest in the actual merit of ideas and performance, that idea was left behind long ago. Now, the self-perpetuating academic elite is happy to maintain control by paying lip service to radicals like Bridges. All that matters, in true Foucault fashion, is power. That, presumably, is the reason why Bridges treats dissent as a form of violence — oligarchs usually do. Intellectual oligarchs are no different. And the biggest casualty is truth.
It comes down to – To Democrats, God, Gender, Truth, Facts, Reality and History are all irrelevant, If the Democrats do not WANT to believe them or they disagree with them. Democrats will just make up their own, gods, Gender, Truth, Facts, Reality and History to fit what they WANT to believe or fits into the Con or Deception that they are running at the time.
This is the insanity of the Democrat Party elite and they have infiltrated and contaminated our schools and colleges.
Teaching and brainwashing our young people their deranged, immoral, destructive insanity.
WE the PEOPLE should NOT give any credit or honor this demonic cult, known as the Democrat Party.
WE the PEOPLE should and must destroy this demonic Democrat Party cult or it will destroy WE the PEOPLE.
Vote AGAINST every Democrat from the president to the school board!
THEIR truth matters more than FACTS.
The video states this lefty Berkley law professor had a melt down? Actually this women was annoyingly snarky to Senator Hawley. That’s why I’m not in politics, I would have ripped her a new one!
The fact is biology is the ultimate definition of gender – XX for female and XY for male. That NEVER changes. You can identify as a grapefruit (and be my guest, I don’t care) but that doesn’t make you a grapefruit. And how do these people get into positions like a law professor? Why has this woman (can I say that without being transphobic) not been fired? And how does she blow her nose – just wondering?
It’s been well pointed out by others who are a lot smarter than I am but it’s basic biology. If you have a Y-chromosome then you are a biological male. If you don’t then you are a biological female. It’s as simple as that. And it doesn’t matter how much the liberals whine and cry about it. It’s not going to change no matter what they say or do.
Hawley did a superb job of letting this idiotic creature expose herself.
Not a lick of common sense in a carload of these people.
AND SHe’s supposed to be a professor…!?!?!?
The question should be: Are saying that those born with testicles and a penis can get pregnant just because they calls themselves “woman, trans, bi or non binary”
On the other hand, just because a “woman” (one born with a vagina/vulva) wants to call herself a male does not change the “fact” she/he is still medically a “woman” so therefore capable of getting pregnant.
All men born with testicles/penis cannot get pregnant unless a surgical procedure is done which may not be successful all the time.
She believes in science, well, at least the science that she agrees with and fits her agenda.