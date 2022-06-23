A pro-life attorney considers a proposal before the California Legislature to be one of the worst abortion bills ever.
In addition to allowing a baby to be destroyed by abortion, AB 2223 also contains a clause allowing the parent to end a child’s life within the first 28 days after his or her birth. Though the proposal has been amended, attorney Susan Arnall of the Right to Life League says that section remains intact.
“AB 2223 is going to override all existing restrictions on abortion by granting total civil and criminal immunity to moms and all of those who cooperate with her — all abortionists and anyone who assists her in obtaining her chosen pregnancy outcome,” Arnall continues.
Even if an illegal act takes place, the cooperators are immune from being held accountable. In fact, if police try to investigate a situation, a cooperator can file a lawsuit to stop it.
“[The mother’s] given the consent, and this person who is aiding or assisting — we’re going to call it a cooperator — they don’t have to be licensed,” the attorney reports. “They don’t have to be a doctor. They don’t have to have any training whatsoever. So they can give her maybe chemical abortion pills; they can assist in any other way to help her in her abortion.”
But if a woman dies during an abortion, if she consented to the procedure, no investigation or prosecution is allowed. The measure would erase all health regulations and negate a 1995 law that a baby born alive in an abortion be provided medical help to live.
Introduced by Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks, a Democrat, after criminal charges were filed against two women over stillbirths, the California Assembly has passed it, and the measure is currently going through the legislative process in the state Senate.
In an open letter to state lawmakers, the Right to Life League submits that “AB 2223 should be rejected as incompatible with existing laws protecting women’s health.”
The idea is reprehensible, the liberals, whoever proposed this must be liberal, have no concept of the sacredness of life that permeates nearly all cultures. They have no regard for it whatsoever, equating abortion with, say, a tonsilectomy as a medical procedure while at the same time decrying capitol punishment as cruel and unusual. To extend this aberant process to living children is downright sadistic!
Infaanticide lovers!!!
Sounds like what Ralph Northam proposed here in Virginia.
This country is becoming a mental case. On the one hand, there are those who scream for more and more gun control laws, but then turn around and openly embrace the unborn and the Just-born. The value of life is becoming more and more arbitrary and situational.
When you think on that, California’s drought conditions, recurring wildfires, and earthquakes could possibly hold a message from Someone they are choosing to ignore.