What is it about those on the Left of the political spectrum that they seem to not just live in perpetual fear of apocalypse and doom but they actually embrace it? It is their raison d’etre.
Is there something in the collective psyche or the DNA of modern leftists that they crave fear? And doom?
This cult of apocalypse started in the late 1960s with the doomsday predictions of “the population bomb,” the title of a mega-bestselling book by Stanford University biology professor Paul Ehrlich. “The Population Bomb” predicted that mankind was breeding at a pace that would bring about a Malthusian nightmare of overpopulation, starvation, war, poverty and water shortages. All that was missing was a swarm of locusts. We were running out of everything.
COVID-19 is the most recent case in point. Polls from the start and throughout the pandemic showed that roughly 70% of Democrats described themselves as “very worried” about the coronavirus. By contrast, only about 30% of Republicans were very worried.
Blue states run by Democrats went into a collective fetal position for nearly two years, with forced business, school and church closings — while red states pretty much got back to life as normal. COVID-19 was a killer virus for sure, with more than 1 million deaths. But the government interventions were almost all oversized in terms of their effectiveness in combating the spread of the disease.
Climate change is, of course, the overarching pandemic of fear so far in the 21st century that has swept across the country and induced lame-brained economic responses like windmills. Amazingly, virtually every Democrat, from the local dog catcher to the president of the United States, believes this is an “existential threat” to Earth. Twenty years ago, there were many climate change skeptics on the Left.
We witnessed the full extent of the psychosis this past summer when some parts of the country saw severe flooding and others encountered bone-dry drought. One day, the waters are rising to the levels of Noah’s Ark, and the next, water shortages are going to besiege the lands and we will die of thirst. Apparently, if we would stop using fossil fuels, the sun will come out in the flood regions, and the rains will simultaneously hit the parched areas of the country like California. Are they sure about that?
But again, why the reign of fear? One obvious explanation is that when planetary crises arrive, as with a pandemic, it is said to require more centralized government and more control over people’s lives. So, if you believe in the virtues of big government, you need supersized problems to justify its vast expansion. Crisis really is the rallying cry of the tyrant. As the late Julian Simon taught us, the answer to planetary problems is not more government, but human ingenuity.
The Left is fatalistic. The Right is opportunistic. It’s the difference between cursing the darkness and lifting a candle. I have often wondered: What would be the Left’s reaction to some kind of definitive proof that there was no manmade climate change to worry about? Would there be whoops of relief and celebration? Would there be ticker tape parades down Fifth Avenue?
Now, to be fair, just because the Peddlers of Apocalypse have a long track record of being dead wrong in their dire predictions doesn’t mean we don’t have things to worry about. Sometimes the wolf really is at the door, no matter how many times the boy has issued false alarms. In the meantime, the thing we have to worry most about running out of these days is … freedom.
Stephen Moore is a senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation and an economist with FreedomWorks. His latest book is “Govzilla: How the Relentless Growth of Government is Devouring our Economy.”
The Left is so deathly afraid, because they are deathly afraid of death, knowing the paucity of their secular ideology which ignores the existence of a human afterlife of accountability, and therefore ignores the development of a soul worthy of leaving this world a better place and richer for having known them, instead of a trail of never ending human consumption and theft of other people’s earned human life force in social redistribution thievery, which in their subliminal consciousness knows makes them unfit for heaven, that just goes to reinforce their beliefs there is no afterlife. They just consume all they can while they can, at will with little or no regard what their actions do to diminish and demean the value of their victims, or the collective social destruction they give birth to that eventually comes back to bite them in additional self-made fear, in the fulfillment of the very prophesies of things they used to cause fear in others for social manipulation. Children of the lessor god indeed, who they only can see when they look in the mirror, who cannot pass a street store window, without admiring their own reflections in the glass, or a media opportunity to see themselves on television, even if only in an opportunistic moment of getting caught raiding a Jewelry store, or beating a person in a wheelchair. Fear is both their weapon of choice, as well as their comfort zone,,, basic liberal insanity 101.
The adage about never letting a good crisis got to waste along with the insatiable lust for power is at the heart of their fear. The bad news is their crisis of the weather is not working out the way they expected so they keep changing the parameters to cover all the bases except one, reality. In fifty years not one one of the doom’s days has actually happened (that should be hint to somebody)! That is just one of the aspects of their consolodation of power. One other has been their embracing of socialism, Marxism, as and economic and governing method which has never really worked and was a dismal failure where tried ending in pain and suffering to those it was IMPOSED upon, it’s never willingly accepted by the masses.
The Democrat Party wins most of their followers because they are ill-informed and/or have low intellect. The Democrat Party’s propaganda or narrative works on an emotional level, not on the intellectual level. The Democrat Party cult is comprised and full of their “useful Idiot” disciples. They are obedient fools who believe and follow their masters, the treasonous, immoral, socialist Democrat Party.
The Democrat Party is like the “Piped Piper”. This Democrat Party is in fact revealed to be a demon or demonic entity tasked with luring bringing, misery and disaster among the U.S. that is riddled with poverty and tricking the citizens and illegal immigrants into believing that the Democrat Party is their ray of hope by ridding their lands of the GOP, but in reality the Democrat Party is the source of misery, poverty
These foolish Democrat Party supporters would rather support, love, obey and worship their false gods of the Democrat Party,
Than to have faith in, trust and obey the Lord God Almighty and his son Jesus Christ.
Matthew 7:15-16 Watch out for false prophets. They come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ferocious wolves.
16 By their fruit you will recognize them.
To fully advance the Lying, Treasonous, Demonic, Socialist Democrat Party’s destructive beliefs and agendas is to divide our citizens with hate and promote – racism, open borders, radical feminism, abortion-on-demand, the LGBTQ lifestyle, unfettered sexual identity, transgender, same sex marriage, child indoctrination into sexual confusion and perversions, the pagan Liberal left Democrats must do away with GOD, our Constitution, common sense, morality, Christian values and free religious exercise altogether.
Under the Disguise of “anti-discrimination.”
We have only a few of these leftists at work, the vast majority of the rest of us are conservative minded. The leftists are constantly upset. They are loud, emotional and it’s always drama with them. We simply ignore them or act like we’re on the phone when we see them walking towards us. They’re really just stupid people.
AFRAID????? I think not! You republicans are too kind or too stupid!