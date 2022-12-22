Just imagine for a moment that Donald Trump, Jr. (or Eric) sat on the board of directors for a foreign company and “earned” millions of dollars for literally doing nothing. He didn’t know the industry and didn’t speak the language. The only thing Junior brought to the table was his last name. He made deals with foreign agents and foreign corporations to acquire rare materials like cobalt (used in electric cars) that was sold to Chinese interests for profit. While on an extended drug binge, he took a computer with lots of incriminating evidence to a repair shop and forgot or didn’t care what he’d done with it. Then he ignored all the calls from the shop telling him to come pick up his computer. That would be huge news, wouldn’t it?

Of course, Donald Trump, Sr. would be crucified. The media coverage would be nonstop. After years of witch hunts, they would finally have legitimate criminal behavior to investigate. The thousands of hours of airtime devoted to fake scandals would finally have paid off.

But change the name from Donald Trump, Jr. to Hunter Biden and the political party that stands to suffer from the revelations from Republican to Democrat, and the media becomes curiously uninterested in doing their job, which is to report the truth: That Hunter Biden is the bagman for the Biden family crime syndicate. The latest Twitter Files information drop proves it. Not only has Hunter’s corrupt and criminal business deals been exposed, the extraordinary lengths to which the FBI acted to suppress a true story have been exposed, too.

FBI agents swear to an oath of office that reads, “I [name] do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.”

Please remember that oath as we now talk about the latest development in the ongoing saga known as Hunter Biden laptop information found in The Twitter Files. If you haven’t been following the Twitter Files information drops before now, you need to start immediately. The latest release curated by Michael Shellenberger is absolutely stunning. The quick summary is that the FBI does not look good. They look terrible. In fact, they look like criminals. The FBI has been operating a lot more like a crime syndicate than federal law enforcement, and they have been keenly interested in suppressing free speech on social media. Words such as “infuriating” are entirely inadequate to convey the feelings of outrage and anger I’m experiencing right now.

The FBI has been controlling what you and I have been allowed to say on the Internet. The Bureau had a bunch of “former” employees on Twitter’s payroll actively helping suppress free speech on their platform. The FBI had secret channels of communication between an agency of theirs and a privately-owned social media company that were used exclusively to control the public narrative about an election-changing event. The FBI also paid Twitter millions of taxpayer dollars to suppress our own free speech. Is this a great country, or what?

Who or what authorized them, a federal agency, to spend my tax dollars on manipulating social media to deliberately advance a false narrative about Hunter’s laptop? It’s difficult to find the right words to describe the depths of their corruption that has now been exposed for the whole world to see, but I’m certainly going to try my best. “Unbelievable” isn’t a very good descriptor either, because we have tons of evidence that proves beyond any reasonable doubt that the FBI took extraordinary measures to manipulate the 2020 election in favor of Joe Biden.

Here’s what we now know about Hunter Biden’s laptop: the FBI subpoenaed and took possession from a computer repair store in Delaware on Dec. 9, 2019. With the resources at their disposal, the FBI could have easily verified the computer was real and the information stored on it was accurate the very same day. A small team led by investigative journalist Peter Schweizer managed to verify the data within a couple of days, as the New York Post had done in the now-famous article published Oct. 14, 2020, that social media immediately suppressed as “Russian disinformation” because the FBI told them it was Russian disinformation, even though the social media companies themselves had no evidence of such traffic and certainly should have known better. But did they care? Of course not.

Twitter had become quite the popular landing spot for former Bureau employees, but one employee in particular stands out: James Baker, an FBI counsel during the “Russian collusion” hoax investigation that plagued the Trump administration. The very same guy who approved the falsely altered Carter Page FISA warrant was caught filtering the information being meted to journalists Matt Taibbi, Bari Weiss, and Shellenberger. He’s the primary focus of my rage this morning.

A question popped into my head: how could these people possibly think they could get away with a conspiracy like this and corruption to this degree? But then it occurred to me that they have been getting away with it and no one has yet to suffer a consequence of note – Kevin Clinesmith received probation for deliberately lying on government documents in order to produce incriminating evidence against a U.S. citizen coincidentally named Carter Page. James Wolfe only received two months in prison for leaking classified information to his lover in the media and lying to the FBI about it. Meanwhile, people who simply walked through the Capitol building on January 6 continue to rot in prison.

Yes, they have gotten away with it. Joe Biden has been installed as president and will serve two more years. It is highly doubtful that any of the corrupt actors involved in undermining the Trump administration at every turn and propping up Joe Biden will ever face the consequences their actions deserve. People like former FBI officials Andrew McCabe and Peter Strzok are being rewarded with lucrative jobs in the media instead of prison sentences. There is no justice in this world. I’m not merely infuriated, I’m apoplectic with rage.

If Elon Musk had not bought Twitter and brought all this damning information to light, we never would have known for sure. We could suspect all we wanted, but without the proof, no smoking guns, we couldn’t say for sure the FBI remained corrupt under Christopher Wray and written off his ineptitude to gross incompetence rather than corruption. Musk is a true (South) African/American hero, and I sincerely hope he’s got the best personal security in the world.

Another question popped into my head: why was the FBI working so feverishly to get the Biden administration into the White House, when they had to know how horribly corrupt the whole family was? Remember they took possession of the evidence on Dec. 9, 2019.

The most obvious answer that comes to my mind is that the administration, particularly the intelligence community, knew he was the candidate they could control. Conservatives left and right are being arrested and prosecuted for ridiculous reasons, crimes against conservatives aren’t being investigated, and the truth is being filtered and distorted to the point that it is unrecognizable. We’ve long suspected FBI corruption, and now we have irrefutable proof that it has been happening and continues to happen. It was to preserve their power at all costs. Perhaps the only truth Chuck Schumer ever told was when he famously warned Trump that the intelligence community had “six ways from Sunday” to come after him, and would do so, to protect its fiefdom.

This leads one to an obvious conclusion: the FBI has become the American Stasi. As of today, I have become very distrustful and afraid of my own government. I halfway expect my house to be raided and my own arrest coming for the crime of speaking truth to power.

Only one word accurately describes the crime the FBI has committed, and that word is treason.

May the punishment fit the crime.

