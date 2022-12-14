There are plenty of post-mortems about Raphael Warnock’s defeat of Republican candidate Herschel Walker in the runoff for the Senate seat in Georgia.
Yes, in the same state, Republican Brian Kemp won a decisive victory in the race for governor.
And, yes, to be kind, Walker was not a great flag bearer to draw voters, particularly Black voters, to the Republican Party.
But let’s ask why voters, particularly Black voters, would send Warnock to represent them for another six years in the U.S. Senate.
The Georgia electorate is around 30% Black, and 90% of them voted for Warnock.
What are these Black voters thinking about?
Warnock is a boilerplate Democrat of the left, with an agenda of government spending as the answer to every problem, who is also the address to turn to keep the door open to abortion and the LGBTQ agenda.
Atlanta, which is about 50% Black, has a poverty rate of 18.5% compared to a national average of 11.6%, and among Black adults in Atlanta, 75% are not married compared to 50% of all adults nationwide.
Is Warnock’s agenda, pretty much the agenda of his party, really what these folks need?
Let’s turn to economist John Cochrane of Stanford University’s Hoover Institution. In an essay about the importance of economic growth, he notes that the U.S. economy averaged 3.5% growth annually from 1947 to 2000. Since then, the average has hovered around 2%.
What if the average growth from 1947 to 2000 was 2% instead of 3.5%, asks Cochrane. He answers that average income in 2000 would have been $23,000 instead of $50,000.
Taking 1.5% off the annual growth rate lops off roughly half the average earning potential of working Americans.
Democrats love to pitch their programs as about rich versus poor, “haves” versus “have nots.” But if we are doomed to slow, sclerotic growth, who will suffer the most? The “haves” or the “have nots”?
Check out the latest long-term economic projections from the Congressional Budget Office.
They forecast economic growth over the next 30 years averaging less than 2% per year.
This while the federal government bloats to levels unimaginable in healthier times.
CBO projects national debt, now 100% of our GDP, something not seen since World War II, to 185% of GDP by 2052.
Cochrane notes that the core of economic growth is “productivity, the value of goods and services each worker can produce in a unit of time.”
But productivity is declining because an increasing percentage of every income earner’s reality is controlled by government. Transfer payments, taxing one set of Americans to make payments to others, now amount to $4 trillion — 80% of the federal budget and more than 20% of disposable income (four times higher than in the 1950s).
When people are rewarded for not working, they don’t work.
Today’s labor force participation rate — the percent of the population of working age that is either working or looking for work — is now 62% compared to 67% 20 years ago.
So, my fellow Black Americans, Warnock and his party may make you feel good that they will deliver more government money to you that the country doesn’t have.
But you buy into this feel-good moment at the expense of the future of your children and grandchildren.
Warnock is a pastor, so he surely read in his Bible that man’s punishment for the original sin was work.
The ship is sinking, folks.
And the first to drown will be those low-income Americans who think they will be saved by short-term government fixes served up by the Democratic Party and their faithful servants like Pastor Warnock.
This doesn’t let Republicans off the hook. I appeal to Republicans to belly up, finally, to the task at hand, and get these truths to all Americans, and particularly those low-income Black Americans whose votes you so badly need.
When the takers outnumber the producers, any nation is finished.
So true. HOW MANY down there, are on welfare?
But – To the Democrat Party cult and their disciples, Gender, Truth, Facts, Reality and History are all irrelevant, if the Democrats do not WANT to believe them or they disagree with them. Democrats will just make up their own, Gender, Truth, Facts, Reality and History to fit what they WANT to believe or fits into the Con or Deception that they are running at the time.
I’m not smart enough to figure it out, however, when all one watches is the local (depressing) news, CNN, MSNBC, you believe what you see. Sad!
He spoke the street language on the down-and-out plight of his Black brothers and sisters—it is what most of them choose to relate to.
Emotion over logic and truth.
I believe the solution lies in those African Americans who have “acted white”, that is, controlled their sexual urges, said “no” to drugs and worked to build a better life,, They did not do crimes which left them in jail and their families without support.
Those who played by the rules to get ahead have to be the ones doing the preaching. If they merely escape the ghetto and don’t help the ones behind, then the progress will be slow as an ethnic group.
The nature of the Black American was shaped by slavery and quite obviously affected the genetic disposition to victimhood, which is the perfect poison for the remedy of the lack of not be allowed to think on their own, naturally compelling them to be total victims of their emotions. They’re easy prey for the tenets of religion’s life long ‘hope’ entrapment, their hunger for others to ‘help’ them at every turn which the democrat party’s goal is government control. Those decades of promises are always their ‘hope’ and salvation for the fulfillment of their damaged emotions. Denials and lies from their devotion to the democrat party is just a whim to them. To them, ‘hope’ springs eternal with the democrat party till death do they all eventually part. The democrat party is the true religion of all their hopes and desires. They don’t know and can’t know any better!! This is the gift of the democrats to those most perfect victims. Fear of the unknown shatters all faith and hope, so on they go holding on to their safe victimized place in our Democratic Constitutional Republic. God forbid they should think on their own, question on their own with out judging and evaluating.
“You may remember the story of how the devil and a friend of his were walking down the street, when they saw ahead of them a man stoop down and pick up something from the ground, look at it, and put it away in his pocket.
The friend said to the devil, “What did that man pick up?”
“He picked up a piece of Truth,” said the devil.
“That is a very bad business for you, then,” said his friend.
“Oh, not at all,” the devil replied, “I am going to let him organize it.”
Jiddu Krishnamurti
One candidate was picked by Democrats, the other was picked by Trump. There’s plenty of blame to go around for this disaster.
For those Georgians who didn’t vote for Walker because of his scandals younger in life I would just remind you that even if he did pay for an abortion, that’s one death supported by a young man who has grown older and wiser.
Warnock supports the death of millions of babies and he will likely never be wiser. Reflect on that.
I do find it weird so many folks got turned OFF of Hershal because of that abortion story..
HE WAS A YOUNG ADULT, for god sake.. Are they Not supposed to be allowed to make mistakes?!
warnock and jerimiah wright preach hate and blame whites for your problems.
You guys really need to get out more often or stop blaming others for your failures. There are just as many productive African Americans as whites. Y’all sound very maga. BTW, I have worked for a prominent black man for 32 years and wouldn’t change ti if I could.