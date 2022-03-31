In today’s politically charged environment, there’s a price to be paid for telling the truth – which is why Joe Biden’s SCOTUS nominee, who is a woman, couldn’t provide a straight answer to this simple question.

“I am not a biologist.”

With that, Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson ducked the puzzling question about what constitutes a human female adult.

It’s not that she doesn’t know. She is a woman.

It’s more likely she was pandering to the far-left fringe that controls the Democratic Party, Big Tech, academia and the media. To them, sex is entirely subjective. We are supposed to cheer as little boys don dresses and big-shouldered, athletic men destroy competitors in women’s NCAA swim meets.

Here’s how it went: Sen. Marsha Blackburn, Tennessee Republican, asked Ms. Jackson: “Can you provide a definition for the word ‘woman’?”

After fudging a moment, Jackson famously responded, “I am not a biologist.”

Sen. Blackburn then said, “The fact that you can’t give me a straight answer about something as fundamental as what a woman is underscores the dangers of the kind of progressive education that we are hearing about.”

Sens. Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz and Tom Cotton also asked pointed questions about her record in criminal cases, including child porn. When asked about Critical Race Theory being taught at Georgetown Day School, where she is on the board, she channeled Sgt. Schultz: “I see notheeng. I know notheeng.”

The senators knew they’d be depicted as heartless racists and sexists, but they gamely belled this cat. Vetting a “historic” nominee pushed by the Left is not for cowards.

Even as Sen. Hawley was presenting a boatload of evidence that Ms. Jackson has been soft on child porn offenders, White House spokesman Andrew Bates tweeted: “Hawley’s embarrassing QAnon-signaling smear has been fact checked by several news organizations.”

QAnon is a conspiracy group alleging a Deep State ring of pedophiles. Mr. Bates was the one doing the smear. When liberals accuse someone of doing something, it’s exactly what they themselves are doing.

Like clockwork, the legacy media leaped to Ms. Jackson’s defense, trotting out “expert” opinion from the wonderful world of gender madness.

“Scientists, gender law scholars and philosophers of biology said Jackson’s response was commendable, though perhaps misleading,” USA Today columnist Alia E. Dastagir wrote Thursday. “It’s useful, they say, that Jackson suggested science could help answer Blackburn’s question, but they note that a competent biologist would not be able to offer a definitive answer either. Scientists agree there is no sufficient way to clearly define what makes someone a woman, and with billions of women on the planet, there is much variation.”

It’s truly amazing, then, that something as sex-specific as marriage lasted for thousands of years in all cultures around the world until our clinically insane era.

Ms. Dastagir also cited Rebecca Jordan-Young, a scientist and gender studies scholar at Barnard College, who said, “I don’t want to see this question punted to biology as if science can offer a simple, definitive answer.” No, we wouldn’t want to do that. We only “follow the science” when it comes to mask and vax mandates, depending on what Dr. Fauci had for breakfast on any given day.

Luckily, the satiric Christian website Babylon Bee offered several tips to help a person figure out if she is a woman:

1. Are you always cold?

2. Has a human ever popped out of you?

3. Have you ever decorated a bed with six or more pillows?

There are more, but suffice to say, the Bee’s survey has the ring of truth. The Bee is so candid that they got kicked off Twitter for naming curly-tressed, four-star Public Health Service Trans Admiral Rachel Levine as “Man of the Year.”

There is a price to be paid for telling the truth. By contrast, the media are getting more ridiculous trying to gaslight us. A Washington Post editorial on March 21 insisted that replacing liberal Justice Stephen Breyer on the Court with the hard-left Jackson “would not shift its ideological balance.” To the Post, anything less than a lurch to the left is an “attack on democracy.”

While we’re looking at gaslighting, here’s another Post editorial the same day: “What really caused the gas price spike: Like all presidents, Mr. Biden has little influence on how much we pay at the pump.”

I have a gas receipt from September 2020 for $1.79 a gallon under President Trump, who had ensured America’s energy independence. By November 2021, the national average had soared to $3.42 and is now well past $4.25. Mr. Biden, who garroted American production, began pleading for oil from the Saudis, whom he dissed in their war with the Iran-backed Houthis. Now he’s begging our enemies, Venezuela and Iran.

But it’s not his fault.

And Judge Jackson is a harmless moderate who doesn’t know what a woman is.