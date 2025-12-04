What Fraud? GOPUSA Staff | Dec 4, 2025 | Cartoons | 5 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 4.7/5. From 12 votes. Please wait... Share:
This guy is a disgrace, and needs to be investigated for his part in this fraud.
Charge him and lock him up !! How much of this money was/is used for Anti-American terrorist activities.
Obviously Walz’s part is accepting the bribes.
ITS not just waltz.. ITS EVERY MEMBER OF the govt in that state, everyone in the offices, who KNEW OF THIS FRAUD and let it happen. ITS everyone signing off on the paperwork, that’s guilty.
Why would ANY rational, intelligent person ever vote for ANY Democrat to rule over them?? 🙁
The Democrat Party wins most of their followers because they are ill-informed and/or low intellect and not very bright.
Democrat’s propaganda or narrative works on an emotional level, not on the intellect level.
The Democrat Party supporters are mentally subjective, how they Want Facts, Truth and reality to be.
Not Objective, how Facts, Truth and reality are.
Subjective fools believe their own lies.
How ignorant billions stolen so the democrats can feel virtuous about themselves, they can tell themselves they are more virtuous than thou… And yes that is retarded!