We the People GOPUSA Staff | Jul 14, 2025 | Cartoons
“Demand”??? WE the PEOPLE demand to see who who authorized the signing of documents signed by the auto-pen. WE the PEOPLE know that the majority of actions signed by the auto-pen where NOT being done under the authorization of the Demented, puppet Joe Biden. 🙁 🙁 🙁
Just cause we demand it, don’t mean jack to the numpties in office…
Some don’t need to see. During the time, we kept up with the 411 from. Newspapers, gossip columns etc… We already know