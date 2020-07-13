Talk about a purr-plexing piece of mail.

An Atlanta man said he found a voter registration application in his mailbox addressed to an odd recipient: his cat, Cody, who died about a dozen years ago.

Ron Tims said the arrival of the parchment this week wasn’t the first time his mailbox has hosted ballot forms for his late mouser.

“We’ve got them several times before, but we rip them, them throw ‘em away,” Tims told the Daily News.

But the press got its paws on the story, leaving locals to laugh at the cat mail as election season approaches fur-iously.

Owner Carol Tims told WAGA-TV, an Atlanta news station, that “if they’re trying to register cats, I’m not quite sure who else they’re trying to register. I don’t know if they’re registering… dogs?”

The Georgia Secretary of State Office said it didn’t the send the form and that independent groups often pull names and addresses off mailing lists as they work to registers voters.

“Cody got pretty popular in the past few days,” Ron Tims told The News.

He would have voted Democat, according to his family. But his nine lives have past.

