Vice News tells its young readers to be frightened of conservative white men in a recent article about the Biden administration’s anti-domestic terrorism strategy. With 4.4 million followers on Facebook and a million Twitter followers, the outlet reaches a bevy of millennial readers often influenced by identity politics ploys.
The article begins dramatically, “President Joe Biden was sworn in under the shadow of the January 6 mob-attack on Capitol Hill, and now, his administration has revealed their strategy to combat the clear and present threat of homegrown extremism.”
The foreign terrorists of yesteryear have been replaced by white, male domestic terrorists of today. Biden is brave and defiant, “the first commander-in-chief to single out the white nationalist and supremacist threat in recent memory as a top danger facing the nation,” the article says.
Vice claims without evidence that “the main perpetrators are white, racist men who are targeting people of color, women, religious groups, and the LGBTQ+ community.”
“And [the Biden strategy] acknowledges that in American history domestic terrorism didn’t begin on January 6, but has been a feature since the beginning.” In other words, America has always been an endemically racist country because of white, male domestic terrorists.
“Overall, the strategy, whether full of actionable policies or not, is a step in the right direction of labeling the threat of homegrown terrorism in America as a critical problem facing the country,” Vice says.
The article never provides objective, statistical evidence of the scope of the problem. Saying something exists does not make it so, no matter how loudly or repeatedly Vice says it does.
An overreaction to domestic terrorism only exacerbates it. Seattle mayor Jenny Durkan romanticized her city’s near month-long insurrection (CHAZ) last summer as a “block party atmosphere.”
On the other hand, the less-than-a-day-long Capitol riot is in the same vein of “tragic history” as the Oklahoma City bombing or the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, according to the Biden administration’s report.
Like the Biden administration, Vice News demonizes straight, conservative, white men to pit its young readers against them. The once-edgy, countercultural outlet falls in lockstep with liberal mainstream media orthodoxies rather than asking tough questions and challenging the powers that be.
Vice News, you are a perfect bull horn for the communist Democrat party and Joseph Stalin Biden. Just look at the owners of Vice News: Shane Smith (20%) The Walt Disney Company (16%) A&E Networks (20%) TPG Capital (44%) Soros Fund Management (10%) James Murdoch (minority stake). That says it all!
You wanna know what true White trash is? Its people like Joe Biden, all high and mighty with their power and money, maligning other Whites—White Conservative men in particular, as though they are somehow exempt from their own Whiteness. Like they embody a superior form of White that the rest of us lowly White worms will never achieve.
Every damned one of them can kiss my a** and go to Hell.
How many people were shot in Chicago on juneteenth weekend ??? Black men from the hood are the greatest threat to america.
If black parents were honest and actually concerned for their kids, they would teach them to be cautious around their black peers, not police. The odds of another black killing them are astronomically higher than death by cop. White cops will be investigating THOUSANDS of black on black murders PER YEAR as long as black adults misinform and mis-parent their kids (72% born to single mothers).
More communism going after our young people by using the RACE tool. It gets thicker by the day, in every corner of our society. WAKE UP AMERICA!!!
The problem with their analysis is they are pointing fingers in the wrong direction, it isn’t the conservative, straight people who have consistantly taken to the street to ‘protest’, read riot, or target any group for some form of harm. Vice News needs only look to the audience they target to find the perpetrators of the actions they claim are happening. As to the white supremacists, they need only look at the Democrat Party and it’s history and closet KKK members still around.