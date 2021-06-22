Rep. Ayanna Pressley is calling on Congress to end federal funding for police officers in schools with the reintroduction of a bill opponents fear feeds off the defund the police movement.
“Instead of subsidizing more police officers, we need to help schools hire more counselors, more nurses, more mental health practitioners, and our bill will do just that,” Pressley said Thursday.
If passed, the Counseling Not Criminalization In Schools Act — championed by Pressley and Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn. — would prohibit the use of federal dollars to hire or maintain police officers in schools nationwide. Federal grants would go toward hiring school staffers to provide counseling and mental health resources in schools, instead of police.
Local municipalities could continue funding officers in schools.
The most recent government data shows about 42% of public schools in the U.S. have at least one police officer — termed a school resource officer — stationed on school grounds. Among schools with 1,000 students or more, 77% had a school resource officer on staff.
Since 1998, the federal government has spent an estimated $1 billion placing police officers in schools, a figure cited in Pressley’s bill.
Pressley asserts that students of color are often unfairly targeted and disciplined by police in schools.
“In my home state of Massachusetts, for example, black girls are four times more likely to be arrested than white girls. This is not simply an inequity, this is a crisis in and of itself,” she said.
But, others warn it’s a mistake.
“I believe that those are specific incidents that anti-law enforcement folks use as a broad brush measure,” said Mo Canady, executive director of the National Association of School Resource Officers, which trains school police across the country.
Canady said that instruction specifically highlights the dangers of unintentionally acting with bias against students in minority demographics.
The movement to take police out of schools has gained some local momentum. Just last month, the Somerville School Committee voted to suspend the district’s school resource officer program, becoming the second municipality to kick police off school grounds after Worcester made the move in March.
ladies and gentleman this is not going to end well in america.
Another worthless IDIOT who shouldn’t have a platform to spew their anti-American garbage
This chick must have had some therapy sessions with Dr David Moss, the psycho analyst in New York on whom there was an article here a few days ago. I’m sure you have thought it all through in you wacked-out Liberal way of thinking, but if an active shooter enters one of these schools, who is going to provide protection for the children? Is a counselor going to try and reason with them? Is a nurse going to administer a calming medication? Is a mental health practitioner going to try and talk them out of their aggression? You want to take away any and all deterrents that would discourage any violence on the part of an intruder and somehow expect everything to work out with no casualties.
Like everything else, the race card has to be brought into play here, too. You people aren’t looking to solve anything—you merely want to exacerbate and worsen any given situation. You want to come across as having brilliant ideas, but are totally unworkable in practice. Just another political celebrity looking for stardom.
you did mean “starDUMB”?
I believe that their plan is actually designed to make it easier for mass shooters to rack up higher body counts. These people are so sick that they are willing to sacrifice our children and grandchildren to further their agenda of removing guns from the hands of law-abiding citizens. A limit on magazine capacity didn’t work? Then we MUST ban “assault weapons.” That didn’t stop the carnage? Then we MUST ban handguns. Still no end to the violence? Then we need more “common sense” gun control measures. The violence continues, so we must ban and confiscate ALL firearms from the general public. It’s “for the children.”
The ends justifies the means. These people are EVIL, and profoundly UN-American.
The Squad is showing its ignorance again. The threats do not come from within the schools for the most part. It comes from those who have finished, been expelled, or have a vendetta against the school, or student(s). The police are there to deter, or at least inhibit the transgressor. They are needed in this leftist generated war. This should go nowhere.
WELL ARMED AND TRAINED teachers and staff would be a much cheaper alternative.
Any school employee NOT WILLING to Protect the Children and wish to not be armed can find a job somewhere else.
These are the kind of ideas that created the Parkland shooter. The Cowards of Broward just added to the death toll.
When the bodies start piling up, these morons will wonder why.
No, their INTENTIONS IS FOR MORE BODIES TO PILE UP.
politicians and bureaucrats DO NOT PUT THEIR KIDS IN PUBLIC SCHOOLS!
So, they really don’t care how many OTHER PEOPLES KIDS DIE TO FILL THEIR AGENDA.
Instead of removing police from schools, maybe she should look into why “black girls are four times more likely to be arrested than white girls”. My guess is it has nothing to do with racism.
Don’t break the laws and you will not be arrested , simple solution.
“we need to help schools hire more counselors, more nurses, more mental health practitioners, and our bill will do just that,” Pressley said”. Yep, Ayanna, the counselors, the nurses and the mental health practitioners will really stop a person with a gun in the schools, won’t it? Ayanna airhead, taking a path to have students shot by a gunman and the police will not be there to protect the students from this carnage.
There should be a sign in the yard/on the building that this pathetic creature occupies. It should read: valuables are present here with NO security. NO Police will deter invasion. NO firearms will be present to protect occupant. This occupant will NOT resist. Rape, pillage, vandalism is welcome.
MANDATORY FIREARMS TRAINING K-12
start the m off with toy guns in K, issue them a gun and a holster to wear while in school.
in grades 2-3 introduce REAL WEAPONS and have weekly classes in the school gun range with live fire demonstrating the destruction caused by various projectiles.
Form shooting team and make it district, State, and National competitions.
At Graduation, every student gets their Diploma AND CONCEALED CARRY LICENSE.
IMMEDIATELY, the crime rates drop to nil due to the knowledge the VICTIMS or other persons nearby WILL BE ARMED.
The Military and Police get WELL-TRAINED RECRUITS and the world is SAFER TO LIVE IN!
and, bullies tend to get suppressed and not allowed to develop their hostile attitudes.
Gee, welcome back school shootings. What a moron. These programs were to help teach kids to not fear the police, give them a sense of security, help if they needed it for domestic violence, anti-drug messages, help keep the kid’s safe from shooters, the list goes on.
She seems to forget, or ignore, most of the violence in schools took place in the so-called safe zones and not caused by police who, if present, were unarmed and helpless to react. The attitude she displays is one that teaches disrespect for police and thereby leading to both fear of and creation of incidents involving police or security personel. As to those unfairly targeted, often it’s because they first targeted police who needed to react.
“Pressley asserts that students of color are often unfairly targeted and disciplined by police in schools.
“In my home state of Massachusetts, for example, black girls are four times more likely to be arrested than white girls.”
Well, the problem is, black girls are four times more likely to get ‘attitude’ and go off the rails, resulting in them being disciplined. Basically this idiot is telling them their out-of-control behavior is ‘normal’ and they are being discriminated against because they are black, makes the problem worse, not better.
Look at all the cities that let BLM and Antifa have free rein to riot and loot and scream ‘defund the police!’ because it would be ‘racist’ to make these protestors obey the law. All those cities are now experiencing massive never before seen crime waves. So, great idea, let’s do the same to our schools – basically tell all the punks in school that their bad behavior is okay if you are a minority, and then remove anyone who might control that bad behavior. Sane people will home school their kids or send them to private schools, because public schools will look like the Southside of Chicago after dark.
why doesn’t this clown pipe down already and quit with the yapping. just embarrassing to even see or hear it mouth off about something this it has no business even sticking it’s nose into where it doesn’t belong. complete ignorant person along with others of it’s type with all this mess going on
Students of color are “unfairly targeted”? Really? I guess that depends on your definition of “unfairly”…
As we’ve seen in the REST of society, “persons of color” tend to be MORE BELLIGERENT and COMBATIVE when being confronted by authority figures (aka, Police) – when they HAVE done something wrong.
Now, you can call me a racist, if you want, but I DON’T think police officers WASTE THEIR TIME (and put their lives at risk) JUST to harass “persons of color”… I’m PRETTY SURE they’d prefer to be sipping coffee and enjoying a donut at their local hang-out…
PERHAPS (just MAYBE), these STUDENTS OF COLOR are disproportionately CAUSING TROUBLE in school!
You would BETTER SERVE “your community” if you would spend some time teaching them to Read, Write and do Arithmetic (correctly), rather than indoctrinating them into thinking that “the deck is stacked against them, because of the color of their skin”!
BUT, I’m sure YOU know better (and Barack Obama becoming a TWO TERM President was a CONSPRIACY by White People to OPPRESS him)!
What a DOOFUS!
How about defunding this woman? I shudder to think of the type of people that put this woman in congress. Are they as nitwitted as she?
Another radical communist black going after American children. I’m sure there is something positive you could find to do for your culture and your country instead of tear it apart for everybody else by making it into a garbage pit or is that just in your DNA?
Has anyone taken into account how many of those crimes are committed by “girls” of what race or color. Where are the figures of the last 50 crimes and of those how many were done by blacks and how many were done by whites? Don’t forget to include other races too in the 50 crimes and see what is the actual count.
NUTS!