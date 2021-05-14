Comedian and political pundit Bill Maher tested positing for COVID-19, according to a statement from HBO.
The 65-year-old “Real Time” host, who has been vaccinated, is asymptomatic and feeling fine according to that press release. However, taping of Friday’s show has been postponed.
Maher’s diagnosis followed a weekly staff meeting where the test was administered. No other staff members tested positive, HBO said.
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson was scheduled to be Maher’s first guest on this weekend’s show.
In September, “Real Time” became the first major program of its kind to bring back a reduced live audience, Deadline reports.
Really? A good sign we’re healing? That sounds like a Democrat.
Most people who get vaccinated against a disease expect the vaccination to protect them from contracting the disease. Maher is certainly not the only person who has been fully vaccinated and then got Covid. It’s one of the main reasons that many people will never get the vaccine.
If you had your child vaccinated against measles would you expect him to come down with measles a couple of weeks after the vaccination?
Maybe we need a vaccine against brainwashing.
I have a neighbor and a friend who both came down with Covid after getting the vaccination. I hear about others too. I had it and after a year and a few weeks still tested for antibodies. how does someone like me prove I do not need the vaccine?
The power that be made sure that I am immune. Why should I take the man made stuff then?
So, Bill Maher tested positive for covid. There are people throughout the Country who get covid, so why is this a story? Because Maher is famous?
Is it normal to get vaccinated and then catch the disease you were vaccinated against?
Apparently, that’s happening a lot. There’s a story out there about 8 NY Yankees coming down with Covid after being fully vaccinated.
