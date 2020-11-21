The Utah Republican Party issued a statement supporting President Donald Trump as he questions the results of the 2020 presidential election Thursday, while one of Utah’s Republican senators took the opposite view on Twitter calling the president’s actions “undemocratic.”

“Earlier today, President Trump’s legal team held a press conference outlining evidence of what appears to be widespread improprieties in the elections practices in states such as Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Nevada,” the statement from the Utah GOP said. “These allegations, if found to be substantiated, could change the outcome of the election. In light of the gravity of these allegations, they need to be thoroughly investigated, and if necessary, litigated.”

-This is an excerpt from the Deseret News.

Romney responded on Twitter:

—-

Romney congratulates President-select on his ‘admirable character’.

Ann and I extend our congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. We know both of them as people of good will and admirable character. We pray that God may bless them in the days and years ahead. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) November 7, 2020

—-

Trump reminds Romney his 2012 loss was an embarrassment for the GOP.

RINO Mitt Romney should read this. I’m sure, however, that he feels he got slaughtering by Obama “fair and square”. https://t.co/GGZKfSAp8z — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2020