The Utah Republican Party issued a statement supporting President Donald Trump as he questions the results of the 2020 presidential election Thursday, while one of Utah’s Republican senators took the opposite view on Twitter calling the president’s actions “undemocratic.”
“Earlier today, President Trump’s legal team held a press conference outlining evidence of what appears to be widespread improprieties in the elections practices in states such as Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Nevada,” the statement from the Utah GOP said. “These allegations, if found to be substantiated, could change the outcome of the election. In light of the gravity of these allegations, they need to be thoroughly investigated, and if necessary, litigated.”
-This is an excerpt from the Deseret News.
Romney responded on Twitter:
— Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) November 20, 2020
Romney congratulates President-select on his ‘admirable character’.
Ann and I extend our congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. We know both of them as people of good will and admirable character. We pray that God may bless them in the days and years ahead.
— Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) November 7, 2020
Trump reminds Romney his 2012 loss was an embarrassment for the GOP.
RINO Mitt Romney should read this. I’m sure, however, that he feels he got slaughtering by Obama “fair and square”. https://t.co/GGZKfSAp8z
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2020
Unsuccessful, envious, animosity driven, Presidential failed attempt Romney misses the point,,,,,,,what all we Conservatives want these days is to be as undemocratic, and anti-anything that evil power-hungry modern Socialists disguised as American Democrats stand for or represent. Romney still thinks these guys are spitting images of our father’s Democrat party who today just spit in our faces and burn down our cities. He definitely is in the wrong party and should either join them or take off the mask which he wears that only allows him to breathe in and recirculate the foul air essence of his own imagined importance. His diminutive soul prefers to embrace his hate for Trump over protecting the legitimacy of a now fake news stolen election, which by definition makes him as Democratic as they come, and an enemy of the party which he will sell out faster than a Biden on a money laundering mission to place the Senate majority into the hands of his fellow democrat minded anarchists. As the Georgia vote goes, so goes or stays the Republic, and the future of the Republican party.
