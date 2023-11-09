They still call their national newspaper “USA Today,” but on some days, the front page looks more like “LGBTQIA Today.”

On Oct. 6, the bold top headline was “When Libs of TikTok posts, threats increasingly follow.” The author is Will Carless, whose beat is “extremism.” Beware, that beat is almost always just “right-wing extremism.” That’s how they define the wildly successful Twitter account of Libs of TikTok, operated by Chaya Raichik.

In a front-page text box, USA Today warned this account is a “creator of, and a force multiplier for, right-wing outrage.” It’s a “hive of conservative politicians, media personalities and far-right online influencers.” With badly disguised propaganda like this story, that can be reversed: USA Today is a creator of, and a force multiplier for, left-wing outrage. Carless came to the “hive” of McPaper from the far-left Center for Investigative Reporting.

This new Carless front-pager spread to an entire inside page. It began with a list of alleged bomb threats and public ridicule of drag-queen events and hospitals performing mutilations, which they call “gender-affirming care.” Then they blamed Libs of TikTok.

“In almost every case, the perpetrator of the threat is unknown, and Chaya Raichik, the far-right influencer who runs Libs of TikTok, says she opposes violence, and that because there have been almost no arrests, there’s no proof the threats come from her followers,” Carless admitted.

But he warned of a “clear pattern:”: “USA Today has confirmed dozens of bomb threats, death threats and other harassment after Libs of TikTok’s posts since February 2022.” Based on what? “Exclusive new research from the progressive analysis group Media Matters for America.”

So USA Today is partnering with a passionate LGBT advocacy group, not unlike the media’s public alliance with the censorship group GLAAD. The method is the same: suggest that anyone and everyone who spreads information resisting their revolution is an extremist that spurs violence. It’s meant to ruin reputations and intimidate people into silence.

Anyone who calls in a bomb threat to anyone, even if they have no intention of acting on it, is committing a crime. That’s why they’re usually anonymous. But sometimes bomb threats are faked by the “victims,” just like Jussie Smollett faked a late-night beating by Trump fans. “Extremism” reporters like Carless are hot to find the “far-right” threats and ignore the behavior of their side.

Speaking of extremism, Carless used experts like MMFA’s Ari Drennen, who recently tweeted, “homeschooling should be illegal. Too many parents use it to abuse their children, keeping them ignorant and easy to control.” Wow. That’s just like The Washington Post, which once described right-wing Christians in a 1993 front-page article as “largely poor, uneducated, and easy to command.”

Carless also quoted Alejandra Caraballo, “a clinical instructor at the Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinic.” He noted Caraballo was “openly critical” of Raichik, but not that Caraballo is a radical “trans woman.” Last month, Caraballo attacked Elon Musk after headlines vanished in Twitter posts.

“Elon Musk was arrested after being found in the street in a ketamine induced fugue state,” she messaged. That was a lie. Then came a much worse lie: a retweet of another account claiming “evidence showing Elon Musk is a pedophile mounting quickly.”

Chaya Raichik tweeted, “This is the person that the media cites as an ‘online safety expert’.” Musk tweeted emojis that Caraballo was “bat [guano] crazy.” That context might have balanced the USA Today story a tad.

Carless let Raichik defend herself, but nothing about this article was balanced or fair. It was designed to shame and degrade any resistance to the “LGBTQIA Today” agenda.

