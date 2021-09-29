Top American generals said Tuesday that they recommended keeping several thousand US troops in Afghanistan, contradicting President Joe Biden who said last month that no one suggested he leave military personnel.
“I recommended that we maintain 2,500 troops in Afghanistan. And I also recommended earlier in the fall of 2020 that we will maintain 4,500 of that time, those are my personal views,” said CENTCOM Commander Gen. Frank McKenzie.
“I also had a view that the withdrawal of those forces would lead inevitably to the collapse of the Afghan military forces, and eventually the Afghan government,” McKenzie told a Senate hearing on the Afghanistan withdrawal, alongside Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley.
In August, Biden said in an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that no military leader advised him to leave a small troop presence in Afghanistan.
“So no one told — your military advisors did not tell you, ‘No, we should just keep 2,500 troops. It’s been a stable situation for the last several years. We can do that. We can continue to do that”? Stephanopoulos asked Biden on Aug. 18.
“No. No one said that to me that I can recall,” Biden replied at the time.
Full transcript of ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos’ interview with President Joe Biden
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley also said he recommended that 2,500-3,500 troops stay in Afghanistan.
“My assessment was back in the fall of 20 and it remained consistent throughout, we should keep a steady state at 2,500 and it could bounce up to 3,500 Maybe something like that, in order to move toward a negotiated gated solution,” said Milley.
The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan after taking Kabul on Aug. 15 two weeks ahead of US withdrawal, forcing President Ashraf Ghani and other top officials to leave the country.
The unexpected power grab triggered a rush to flee Afghanistan, including civilians who assisted foreign soldiers or groups and now fear the Taliban’s retribution.
"Hundreds of Americans, not just Americans generally, civilians you left behind," @HawleyMO is fed up with the Biden administration and military leaders lying. pic.twitter.com/MNYGADMP9p
— MRCTV (@mrctv) September 28, 2021
(c) 2021 Andolu Ajansi Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
SO they had the “Courage” to totally ignore orders from their commander in chief, but have NO SPINE TO go against king biden’s rule?!
Every one keeps forgetting that in addition to graduating at the top of his law school class, having 6 degrees, having a CDL license to drive semis he, Biden, also is a brilliant military strategist.
We know this is what they say now but how emphatic were they when the finalizing the plans for the withdrawal? They seemed complacent earlier in the year so is this the sinking ship response?
In other words Slo Joe lied.
They’re ….ALL… a cesspool of liars …. why bother to ask these communist occupiers anything…. they just lie… under oath or not, and there’s …NO… accountability, ramifications or even outrage… business as usual. Face it, everyone… we’ve lost the country. One option left.
And Lt Colonel Stu Scheller sits in jail without any charges or Bond, for disagreeing with Afghanistan exit plan. How can THIS be allowed in the USA.
Where the hell is our Congress on this and our DOJ, the communists HAVE taken over.
Credibility is totally gone. Nothing Biden says is true. Nothing the military brass say is true.
Real leadership REQUIRES having the decency to tell the TRUTH whether it is welcomed or dispised.
As much as I distrust the current leadership of the Pentagon, I suspect that Secretary of Defense Austin, General Milley, and General McKenzie are telling the truth when they testified to a Senate committee that each of them had recommended to the administration that at least 2,500 troops remain in Afghanistan. Their testimony directly contradicts Joe Biden’s claim that he had received no such advice from the Pentagon.
I believe Biden is lying to deny responsibility for his frantic, disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan that cost the lives of thirteen U.S. service members, left behind hundreds of American citizens and Green Card holders as hostages of the brutal Taliban, resulted in a drone strike that murdered ten innocent Afghan civilians, brought many thousands of potentially dangerous unvetted or hastily vetted Afghan immigrants to America, and gave the terrorist group a gift of more than eighty billion dollars worth of sophisticated military weapons and technology. As a result, Joe Biden has given us clear proof that he has neither the competence nor integrity to serve as President of the United States.
Joe Biden has been a known liar for all of his political career. I think that Austin and Milley would lie as easily as Biden but in this instance I don’t think they did. There would have to be a big reward to lie about this to protect Biden and have this disaster hung on your neck. And it would be harder to lie if one is telling the truth about recommending keeping troops in country.
So, today they are testifying before a House committee. We’ll see if anyone changes their story.
And what will Biden do? Will he fire all 3 of them? Will he ignore the hearings and continue to refuse to answer questions from the press? That’s not going to go over very well, even with Democrats. Biden canceled a trip to Chicago yesterday, saying he was working on the monster looting bill but was he really just hiding from the press? Maybe it’s time to go to Delaware again.
I’m sure the Biden Waffen SS will need to be deployed in American red states rather than in areas of proven threats. Hopefully there are more patriots left in the military in positions of leadership who can take control when Biden’s lieutenants execute his goal to impart martial law once the collapse of the nation is achieved as a result of his blatant and deliberate policies.
Lie, deny & defiantly refuse to be held accountable for their catastrophic & fatally bad judgment / decisions is the only oath honored by the Dem Party govt & the party loyal people they put in leadership positions.
Why wasn’t offensive action taken against Taliban before they ever got to Kabul?
Why didn’t the Biden admin make clear the US military could & would enforce strict conditions & deadlines for Taliban to meet before any US withdrawal would take place?
Why didn’t Biden admin consult with other NATO forces for conditions & timeline to withdraw?
Why isn’t Biden admin expelling the 80% of Afghans brought here without vetting or any proof of being US allies?
This humiliating & unnecessary unconditional surrender to a genocidal Islamic terrorist group by Biden admin & a military led by Dem Party loyalists is just one of the many steps the Dem Party govt has taken to totally destroy the USA as we know & love it.
They (white house, Austin and Milley) are all liars and self serving opportunists. There is really nothing we can do about Biden short term (because the dems would never impeach him), But the Critical Race Theory supporter and promoter of the danger of the white supremacy movement needs to go. Under Milley’s leadership the U.S. armed forces are soon to be the laughingstock of the world, and our country will suffer greatly from it in many ways.
why did’nt biden and obama bring the troops home? hell they had 8yrs.
that should be the main question.
Maybe because they were too busy sending more troops in.
President Barack Obama has ordered 30,000 more U.S. troops to be deployed in Afghanistan — but he also pledged Tuesday to begin withdrawing American forces in about 18 months, beginning in July 2011.
https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/obama-sends-30-000-more-troops-to-afghanistan-1.779225
Key phrase in Biden’s comment “…that I can recall.”. He probably can’t recall what he had for breakfast or how to get to the White House living quarters. He couldn’t recall what office he was running for during the election or which woman was his wife either.