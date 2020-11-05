President Donald Trump won an election-related legal fight Thursday when Commonwealth Court ordered that representatives of his campaign must be allowed to view the counting of votes in Philadelphia in person.

BREAKING: Republican observers barred from entering Philly vote counting center even after receiving court order pic.twitter.com/9b6WIr7h4M — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 5, 2020

That decision, issued by Judge Christine Fizzano Cannon, overturns a decision by a Philly judge who rejected a complaint by officials of the president’s campaign that they weren’t being allowed to adequately observe the vote count.

Cannon ordered the Philadelphia Court to issue a new ruling by 10:30 a.m. Thursday allowing all candidates or their representatives to be withing six feet of where ballots were being processed. They must be allowed to “observe all aspects of the canvassing process,” she wrote.

Those watchers must observe COVID-19 rules for social distancing and must wear face masks, Cannon ruled.

The Trump campaign had lodged a complaint with the Philadelphia court on election day that vote canvassing watchers were being kept too far away to meaningfully monitor the process.

