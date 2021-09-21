Biden DOUBLES US climate change fund to $11BN a year and commits $10BN to feed poor people across the world as he assures China ‘we’re not seeking a new Cold War’ in major speech to the United Nations
President Joe Biden made his first major address before the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday – announcing new financial commitments as he tried to reestablish the U.S.’s place in the global community.
Biden said he’d ask Congress to double the amount of money for public climate financing – to about $11 billion a year – while also devoting $10 billion to curb hunger.
‘We are not seeking a new Cold War,’ Biden also assured the delegates, after the U.N.’s secretary- general expressed concerns about the U.S.’s deteriorating relationship with China.
‘The United States is ready to work with any nation that steps up and pursues peaceful resolution to shared challenges – even if we have intense disagreements in other areas because we’ll all suffer the consequences of our failure if we do not come together to address the urgent threats like COVID-19, climate change or enduring threats like nuclear proliferation,’ Biden said.
– Read more at the Daily Mail
Previous story is below:
President Biden, already staggering from failures at home, faces a severe credibility test internationally as he gives his maiden speech before the United Nations General Assembly.
Whether it’s a drone strike that killed innocent civilians in Afghanistan, a submarine deal that the French are upset at being cut out of, or a plan to push COVID booster shots that the World Health Organization is protesting, the bumbling Biden administration is on the defensive around the world.
Tuesday’s U.N. address on a world stage could be a pivotal moment for the 78-year-old president, whose approval ratings domestically are tanking as well.
In fact the only place he’s probably doing even worse than the U.S. is in the international community. And that’s saying a lot. You’d think Biden would be revered by foreign nations compared with Donald Trump, but that isn’t happening.
Biden needs to restore credibility with our U.S. allies quickly but it’s unlikely that’s going to happen at the U.N., where pitfalls await him. A single speech isn’t going to make foreign leaders all of a sudden think he’s competent.
But it’s happened before. Ronald Reagan had his “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall” moment late in his presidency and John Kennedy gave his “Ich bin ein Berliner” speech in Germany in 1963.
It’s hard to imagine the sometimes feeble looking Biden is going to replicate those speeches — even with a Teleprompter. Some world leaders, like Russia’s Vladimir Putin and France’s Emmanuel Macron, are expected to skip the hybrid U.N. event.
Biden is expected on Tuesday to call for an international summit to combat the global coronavirus pandemic, as well as highlight issues like climate change and humanitarian aid.
That will be the easy part. But the optics of the speech, including how well he can deliver the speech, will be just as important.
Biden also will be closely watched on how he defends the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, which is still fresh in the minds of the international community.
Unlike Trump, who showed nothing but contempt for the U.N., Biden has a history of defending the organization, so that should help with his reception.
Senior administration officials (on background of course) gave the media a glimpse of what the speech should be like early this week, saying Biden plans to rally the world around the “major challenges of our time” like global warming.
But that will be difficult given the fact that the world is still reeling from the fact that the U.S. killed innocent civilians, including children, in a mistaken drone strike.
France has also pulled its ambassador from Washington in protest of being cut out of a new world partnership and losing an important submarine contract.
And even the World Health Organization is peeved at the U.S. for announcing plans to give Americans booster shots instead of distributing the vaccine around the world.
Maybe the incompetent Joe Biden can be President of Europe, President of WHO and President of the United Nations. That way we can get rid of him as President of the United States.
He’s on now. I turned it off. I’ll read about it later. Can’t stand listening to this awful man.
I cannot stand to watch or listen to any of this administration! They are all a bunch of mental midgets, who are trying to control and destroy us mentally, physically and financially ! They want to turn this country into Cuba or Venezuela so that they will have all the power, and we have no power, and we will have to depend on them for our existence. You people who think that you are getting free everything, you will see that in a few years, the pot will get smaller, by the month, and eventually you will be waiting for food boxes from the “Christians and Jews Foundation”
That is what communists do, they feed you a lot of garbage that you swallow, and in the end you get no garbage…..You millenniums, who have been indoctrinated into the socialist agenda, you will see that your have all made a very bad choice. Anyone who voted for even one democrat, you are to blame for the mess that this country is in,, and continue to be in, for a very long time. Socialism and communism has never worked for the people, but our Constitution has! You are trying to destroy our Constitution, and we are trying to preserve it. Hopefully, you will all come to your sense, soon, and stop this insanity!
With how Useless and incompetent the UN ITSELF is, he will fit RIGHT in.
Anyone who listens to Joe Biden immediately becomes stupid (or in the case of woke liberals MORE stupid)