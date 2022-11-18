House Republicans wasted no time in going public with one of their top priorities once they assume majority status in January: Hunter Biden and his dad, the president, and their “numerous schemes” behind their family’s foreign business deals.

GOP Congressmen James Comer (Kentucky) – the incoming chair of the House Oversight Committee – took to the podium at a Capitol Hill press conference this morning. In a nutshell, he explained Republicans plan to open an investigation to determine the extent of Joe Biden’s involvement in son Hunter’s overseas business dealings – which the president has repeatedly insisted he had no knowledge of. They allege the evidence already gathered indicates crimes such as wire fraud, money laundering, tax evasion, and violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

“We have evidence that the finance, credit cards, and bank accounts of Hunter and Joe Biden were co-mingled, if not shared,” Comer stated. “And on some accounts at least, red flags were raised by banks to the account owner or owners indicating suspicious activity.”

Citing information provided by whistleblowers, the Kentucky lawmaker accused the Bidens of flourishing and becoming millionaires “by simply offering access” to the family.

“Our investigation is about Joe Biden. Was [he] directly involved with Hunter Biden’s business deals and is he compromised? That’s our investigation,” Comer explained. “We want to know what the Biden administration is trying to hide from the American people and why they’re not being transparent.”

Republicans released a report today outlining their findings. Following are the first two paragraphs of that report’s executive summary:

“During the 2020 presidential campaign, then-presidential candidate Joe Biden assured the American people he was not involved in his family members’ multi-million-dollar global business deals. He assured Americans he had always remained apart from his family’s business interests while he was Vice President.

“Evidence obtained by Committee on Oversight and Reform Republicans shows these assurances were false. President Joe Biden has participated in his family’s global business ventures with America’s adversaries. He has misused his public positions to further his family’s financial interests. These actions have created the potential for President Biden to be susceptible to influence, blackmail, or extortion by a malign or foreign entity, including the Chinese Communist Party.”

National Review points out that Hunter Biden’s drug use and business activities have long been political liabilities for the president.

Related headlines:

Fox News: House Republicans allege Biden directly involved in business dealings with son Hunter Biden

New York Post: House GOPers to probe if Joe Biden a ‘security risk’ in connection with ‘shady’ Hunter deals

Business Insider: Newly empowered House Republicans accuse President Joe Biden of influence peddling as part of anticipated Hunter Biden probe

—-

Copyright American Family News. Reprinted with permission.