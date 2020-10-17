LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Postal inspectors are investigating the discovery of 112 unopened absentee ballots inside a dumpster in Kentucky.
A contractor renovating a home in eastern Jefferson County found the ballots Thursday, news outlets reported. The ballots were intended for voters in the 40299 ZIP code and had not been filled out.
U.S. Postal Service Office of the Inspector General special agents also found two political flyers. The ballots and flyers were returned to the Postal Service to be properly delivered, Special Agent Scott Balfour said in a statement.
“When the investigation is concluded, the case will be presented for federal prosecution to the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” he said.
Such incidents are “exceedingly rare,” Balfour said.
Voters who don’t receive an absentee ballot by Oct. 28 can go to any polling site, sign an affidavit saying they did not receive the ballot and vote in person, said Nore Ghibaudy, spokesman for the Jefferson County clerk’s office.
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
What I want to know is WHY are these postal workers are NOT in Jail?? 🙁 🙁 🙁
Let me guess,,,,all the ballots were sent to a predominately Republican Disctrict as were the addresses in Colorado Springs where the mail boxes got emptied. In Texas if you request an absentee ballot, but dont use it and decide later to vote in person, you have to present the sent ballot before they will let you vote, or take your vote as a provisional. Reqest a ballot, ballot gets stolen, you just lost your right to vote, or your provisonal vote won’t get counted.
“Such incidents are “exceedingly rare,” Balfour said.”
But then we heart of such stories every couple of days. Not as exceedingly rare as Balfour claims.
This is systemic.
This is the epitome of fraud. This mail in voting is completely unconstitutional, and should be done away with. Even Fauci said, with precautions, that there is no reason people cannot submit their balloting at the polls.
I quit listening to Fauci the day he was introduced to the American public, I fired up my computer and did some research to see what political party Dr. Fraudi was affiliated with and found out he was tied in to Gates, and the Clinton’s; I knew right there it was going to become the Great Scamdemic!! It had the Deep State stench all over it!! and the sheep are following with their mask!!
How many does this make now? Between the printed wrong, the dumped ballots and the duplicate ballots sent to the same address who really thinks the mail in voting is not going to be a fraud in the making? They have had so many screw ups no one in their right mind would say this is going to work. People better just go in person to ensure their vote isn’t at the city landfill.
Even voting in person is going to be a calamity; the DemonRats will find a way to have Poll workers Log Jam the lines and have people wait hours and come up with excuses like “Our Computers are Down at the moment” The writing is on the wall!
Nope, worked there for 42 years and saw crap like that before, especially if someone pissed off someone in charge. Nothing new, its just that now more people are aware of the potential fraud.