LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Postal inspectors are investigating the discovery of 112 unopened absentee ballots inside a dumpster in Kentucky.

A contractor renovating a home in eastern Jefferson County found the ballots Thursday, news outlets reported. The ballots were intended for voters in the 40299 ZIP code and had not been filled out.

U.S. Postal Service Office of the Inspector General special agents also found two political flyers. The ballots and flyers were returned to the Postal Service to be properly delivered, Special Agent Scott Balfour said in a statement.

“When the investigation is concluded, the case will be presented for federal prosecution to the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” he said.

Such incidents are “exceedingly rare,” Balfour said.

Related Story: Neighbors in Colorado Springs report mail-in ballots taken from mailboxes

Voters who don’t receive an absentee ballot by Oct. 28 can go to any polling site, sign an affidavit saying they did not receive the ballot and vote in person, said Nore Ghibaudy, spokesman for the Jefferson County clerk’s office.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.