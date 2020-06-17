The United Nations Human Rights Council, which the U.S. pulled out of two years ago, will look into current events stemming from the recent deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

The council announced Monday that it will hold an “urgent” debate this week about “the current racially inspired human rights violations, systemic racism, police brutality and the violence against peaceful protest.”

“The tragic events of 25 May in Minneapolis in the US which led to the death of George Floyd led to protests throughout the world against injustice and police brutality that persons of African descent face on a daily basis in many regions of the world,” Dieudonné W. Désiré Sougouri, Permanent Representative of Burkina Faso, said in a statement.

“The death of George Floyd is unfortunately not an isolated incident.”

Council President Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger said the issue isn’t restricted solely to the United States.

“As you have seen with demonstrations all over the world, including here in Geneva, so this is a topic that is not about just one country, it goes well beyond that,” she said.

Hundreds of protests have sprung up around the country in the last few weeks, calling for the end of police brutality.

