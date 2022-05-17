Ultra-MAGA! Gary Varvel | May 17, 2022 | Cartoons | 2 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 4 votes. Please wait... Share:
King Of Nothing
Seals & Crofts
When I was 17, I
Dreamed of being king and
Having everything I wanted
But that was long ago and
Dreams did not unfold so
I’m still the king of nothing
When I was 17, I
Dreamed I gave a ring to
Pretty queen and then I held her
But that was slumbers fault for
I have no love at all and
I’m still the king of nothing
If I could rule
I’d dance my cares away
Find romance everyday
I wouldn’t have to listen
To this poor fool say
“I’m the king, I’m the king
I’m the king of nothing”
If I could rule
I’d dance my cares away
Find romance everyday
I wouldn’t have to listen
To this poor fool say
“I’m the king, I’m the king
I’m the king of nothing”
The corrupt, treasonous Democrat ruled Congress, the Democrat Party and their corrupt puppet president Joe “B”iden Obama never take responsibility or are held accountable for their own treasonous, unlawful, destructive, dishonorable, immoral actions. Democrats always blame someone or something else for their own actions and destructive policies.
🙁 🙁 🙁
Even if the Democrats are caught “red handed”.