Which goes to show that the $MeOnly Movement was never about women, and was always about being a political weapon to be used solely against conservatives.
Here’s a clip of Biden’s official denial.
LINK
At 1:18 he says he doesn’t remember any complaint in 1993, nor does anyone else that he’s aware of.
At 1:45 he says when she first made the claim they made it clear it never happened. How can he specifically remember telling her in 1993 that it never happened, right after saying he doesn’t remember anything about her complaint?
Saying that there has been no complaint is not the same as saying he never perved around with women. He’s lying, obviously. And of course there won’t be anything in the National Archive. That’s a red herring.
Oh, this is good! Check out 7:30. He starts yapping about how his income tax records need to remain private. Remember how the Lib Mob wanted Trump’s tax records? Goose – gander.