The U.S. Supreme Court refused action that could have reopened Pennsylvania businesses deemed not life sustaining when it denied a request Wednesday to suspend Gov. Tom Wolf’s shutdown order.
A group of businesses and people, including Bethlehem real estate agent Kathy Gregory and Allegheny County state House candidate Danny DeVito, filed the request last week asking the Supreme Court to immediately suspend the order. They said the business closure order and process by which the state granted exceptions violate their constitutional rights.
Citing Supreme Court cases upholding the power of states to respond to public health emergencies even when individual rights are infringed, the attorney general’s office said in a filing on Wolf and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine’s behalf that the Supreme Court should not intervene.
The court denied the request in a one-sentence order Wednesday afternoon. The court must still decide whether it will hear an appeal of a Pennsylvania Supreme Court order that held state officials were within their authority to order the shutdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The death spiral continues.
According to Carl Becker “if the framers of the Constitution could come back to earth and see what the federal government is doing to-day, they would all agree that this monstrous thing was no child of theirs; for to-day the federal government exercises as a matter of course powers which they never dreamed of.”
If the current Supreme Court envisions The States to Still be ‘Labs of Democracy’,,,,,,I guess that makes WE THE PEOPLE the Lab rats, some not destined to survive much of the social experimentation. Our founders worshipped not science but God. This generation of Justices has forgotten the source from which all our freedoms originate, placing Government above all, playing with our freedoms like a cat plays with a rat it is about to eat.