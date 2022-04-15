A study of state-level COVID-19 lockdowns gave many of them terrible grades, including red-state Pennsylvania, where a conservative activist says the bad grade is unfortunately well-deserved.

The study conducted by the Committee to Unleash Prosperity graded all 50 states and the District of Columbia over how well they handled the coronavirus, and the controversial mandates and lockdowns, from a free-market and liberty-defending perspective.

The group, led by Phil Kerpen, examined unemployment and state-level GDP, days of in-person schooling, and mortality rates.

In the Prosperity group’s introduction, it points out the virus was spreading across the U.S. this time two years ago. In the ensuing weeks and months, the authors say, the federal government made numerous “tragic mistakes” when it responded to the virus.

“But one of the wisest policy decisions,” the study states, “was to ultimately let the 50 states and their governors and legislators make their own pandemic response policies. Federalism worked.”

The states that were graded with an “F” are Illinois, California, New Mexico, New York, and New Jersey. An “F” also went to the District of Columbia.

The “A” states are Utah, which ranked best overall, and Nebraska, Vermont, Montana, South Dakota, Florida, New Hampshire, Maine, and Arkansas.

Diane Gramley, who leads the American Family Association of Pennsylvania, says nobody paying attention should be surprised The Keystone State got a “D” from the Prosperity group.

“We could have told you that without the study,” she says. “Because of draconian lockdowns; and the mask mandates; and businesses still have vaccine mandates that are in place; and the school closures throughout 2020 and 2021. So I’m not surprised by the results of that study.”

Philadelphia, in fact, reinstated indoor mask-wearing in recent days after a reported spike in virus cases. It is the only large U.S. city to do so.

According to Gramley, much like the fear-fueled politics behind the lockdowns, she suspects Philadelphia’s surprise restriction is timed with a primary election set for May 17.

“I can’t help but think,” she says, “that’s part of the strategy by Democrat-controlled Philadelphia, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Pittsburgh doesn’t follow suit.”

