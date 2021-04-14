Republican Rep. Michael Waltz is looking for answers from the U.S. Military Academy about whether critical race theory is part of instruction for West Point cadets.
In a letter to West Point Superintendent Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams, Waltz said information came to his attention from “unsettled soldiers, cadets and families that raises serious concerns about the U.S. Army’s introduction of elements of critical race theory into cadet instruction.”
“While we should always eradicate extremism of all forms from our ranks and never tolerate racism, I am alarmed that this doctrine that focuses our future leaders on race in ways that will be detrimental to unit cohesion, destructive to morale, and strain the readiness of our armed forces,” the letter reads.
“We had a brief phone call, he assured me they’re looking into it and assured me that I will promptly get a more formal response laying out what’s being taught and why in more detail,” he told the Washington Examiner. “We’re going to continue to press and get to the bottom of it.”
This all comes after Waltz received evidence of a West Point lecture, titled “Understanding Whiteness and White Rage.”
“This goes way too far,” he said in a Fox News interview. “One of the things that has me so disturbd as a member of the Armed Services Committee and a combat veteran is when you come into the United States Army from day one, you are all the same.”
“You are told the only skin color you should worry about is camouflage the enemy’s bullets don’t care about black, white or brown, or political party or race or religion or any of that. And we shouldn’t care about it either as we are teaching the future leaders of the United States Army,” he added.
Indeed, critical race theory promotes the idea that racism is everywhere, therefore encouraging people to search for it. It serves as a way to continually structure and maintain inequality, while enabling radical racial identity politics.
Our military has one mission: to protect this country. If they are taught to hate this country, how are they supposed to fight for it?
I was told at MCRD in 67 we were all green! What the heck happened?
Because Pedo Joe , Nancy Piglosi and George Soros say so !
YET If someone online, tries to point that out, on certain sites, THEY ARE THE ONES silenced for being “racist”.
These people profess to be passionate enemies of racism; they in fact perpetuate racism by injecting it where it does not otherwise exist.
This is an objective of the dishonorable, dishonest, traitorous Democrat Party.
To create disloyalty in every aspect of our government and our country.
To seperate us and divide us and to conquer us.
This latest liberal Democrat crusade has little or nothing to do with protecting the sensitivities of Black Americans and everything to do with the Democrats setting themselves up as their saviors. Their practice of patronizing groups cannot yield to the facts. For their cause is not defending the oppressed or the offended but about making themselves look wonderful with their
latest destructive political Con.
THAT was the old military. THe new one will be taught to not just hate the nation, but HATE ITS patriotic citizens, and serve to CRUSH them at the whims of the commucrats in charge.
Divide the military so the American military will not fight as a unit. If the communist Chinese military or the Russian military attack our troops, they will run over our “woke” culture troops.
MAYBE something like that needs to happen, to Finally (hopefully) WAKE FOLKS UP to the sheer insanity the left’s foisting ON our military.
Though as demented as some folks are, i doubt even THAT would do anything to wake them up..
I think the military should stop guarding the White House things will change then .
Divisiveness benefits only the dividers: Jesse Jackson, Al Sharpton, Louis Farrakhan, Patrice Cullors, Jeremiah Wright, … and his protegé Barack Obama.