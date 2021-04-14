Republican Rep. Michael Waltz is looking for answers from the U.S. Military Academy about whether critical race theory is part of instruction for West Point cadets.

In a letter to West Point Superintendent Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams, Waltz said information came to his attention from “unsettled soldiers, cadets and families that raises serious concerns about the U.S. Army’s introduction of elements of critical race theory into cadet instruction.”

“While we should always eradicate extremism of all forms from our ranks and never tolerate racism, I am alarmed that this doctrine that focuses our future leaders on race in ways that will be detrimental to unit cohesion, destructive to morale, and strain the readiness of our armed forces,” the letter reads.

“We had a brief phone call, he assured me they’re looking into it and assured me that I will promptly get a more formal response laying out what’s being taught and why in more detail,” he told the Washington Examiner. “We’re going to continue to press and get to the bottom of it.”

This all comes after Waltz received evidence of a West Point lecture, titled “Understanding Whiteness and White Rage.”

“This goes way too far,” he said in a Fox News interview. “One of the things that has me so disturbd as a member of the Armed Services Committee and a combat veteran is when you come into the United States Army from day one, you are all the same.”

“You are told the only skin color you should worry about is camouflage the enemy’s bullets don’t care about black, white or brown, or political party or race or religion or any of that. And we shouldn’t care about it either as we are teaching the future leaders of the United States Army,” he added.

Indeed, critical race theory promotes the idea that racism is everywhere, therefore encouraging people to search for it. It serves as a way to continually structure and maintain inequality, while enabling radical racial identity politics.

Our military has one mission: to protect this country. If they are taught to hate this country, how are they supposed to fight for it?

U.S. Military Academy Embraces Bigoted Curriculum

