Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said that the department is currently conducting a formal review of the incident but declined to provide further detail in a statement released on Tuesday.

A live security video feed at the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi caught the suspect in the recent assault on her husband Paul Pelosi, but no one from the U.S. Capitol Police was watching, sources told Just the News.

U.S. Capitol Police did not return numerous requests for comment on Tuesday.

— Read more at Just the News

. ———————————————-

US Capitol Police officers weren’t watching live home security cameras when Paul Pelosi was attacked

Officers from the U.S. Capitol Police have live video surveillance outside the Pelosi’s San Francisco residence, but weren’t watching it when David DePape, 42, allegedly attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, sources tell Fox News.

The officers were monitoring a live-feed of many cameras, which include surveillance of the capitol complex, but also monitor some points away from the capitol, which include the Pelosi residence.

According to sources, an officer was monitoring the feeds and saw police lights on a dark street outside the Pelosi’s residence.

— Read more at Fox News