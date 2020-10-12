Twitter flagged one of President’s Trump’s tweets for spreading misinformation on Sunday after he claimed he was immune from coronavirus.
“A total and complete sign off from White House Doctors yesterday,” Trump wrote. “That means I can’t get it (immune), and can’t give it. Very nice to know!!!”
Twitter quickly slapped a disclaimer above the tweet.
“This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”
Since he was released from the hospital after contracting coronavirus, Trump’s doctors have selectively released information about his health. Trump has also repeatedly claimed he was immune to coronavirus.
