It was revealed in the latest “Twitter Files,” that the office of Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., made requests for Twitter to suspend certain accounts.

In the second of two back-to-back batches of Elon Musk’s “Twitter Files” shared on Tuesday by Substack writer Matt Taibbi, he reported that Twitter “received an astonishing variety of requests from officials asking for individuals they didn’t like to be banned.”

An example he shared was one sent in November 2020 by Schiff’s office, who contacted Twitter hoping the tech giant would take action regarding “alleged harassment from QAnon conspiracists” against Schiff’s staff, including aide Sean Misko.

US govt agency demanded suspension of 250k accounts, including journalists & Canadian officials! https://t.co/kcEMMCzF7d — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 3, 2023

Twitter Files: Federal Agencies, Partisan Officials Demanded Accounts Be Removed

Leading up to the 2020 general election, Twitter received and obliged requests from federal and state government bodies as well as partisan officials to remove accounts they deemed problematic, a Tuesday installment of the “Twitter Files” exposé series reveals.

Throughout the fall of 2020, increasingly more agencies attempted to interlope in Twitter’s content moderation processes, which already involved the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and others.

