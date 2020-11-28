A Pennsylvania senator cried foul on Friday saying that his personal Twitter account was censored, while the social media platform claimed it was an error.
President Donald J. Trump was quick to back Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano, who Trump said has done “a great job of leading a hearing on the 2020 Election Fraud.” Mastriano tweeted an image of his suspended account notification, which stirred a reaction from the president.
“Wow!” Trump tweeted. “Twitter bans highly respected Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano after he did a great job of leading a hearing on the 2020 Election Fraud. They and the Fake News, working together, want to SILENCE THE TRUTH. Can’t let that happen. This is what Communist countries do!”
Mastriano, a retired U.S. Army Colonel, said his account suspension is “unacceptable in America.”
“The point of Twitter suspending this personal account is to prevent me from posting to my Senate account — to silence our voice,” Mastriano wrote.
This censorship is unacceptable in America. A nation that I served for most of my adult life…
A Twitter spokesperson told Newsweek in a statement: “This account was mistakenly suspended for perceived violations of our impersonation policy. This was an error. We have immediately reversed the decision and the account has been reinstated.”
On the same day that Mastriano and Trump pushed back against Twitter, a federal appeals court panel announced it refused to block certification of Pennsylvania’s vote after finding there is no proof that the 2020 presidential election was unfair.
“Charges of unfairness are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so,” Judge Stephanos Bibas wrote in the opinion from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit. “Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here.”
Only FOOLS, Idiots and brainwashed millennials believe that a big socialist government dictatorship is a good thing.
These fools think their government will give everyone a $750,000.00 home, a $100,000.00 BMW to drive, anything that they want to eat and only a 10 hour work week, if they want to work. All will be a wonderland. But they have to give up all freedoms and rights and vote only for the demonic Democrat Party.
Facebook this morning would not let me sign into my account this morning for the same reason to comment on the Trump legal battle in PA. I had to get in through the back door. Just plan on the oppression to continue until either Biden’s electors are secured, or Trump gets back in and sends the controlling fools to jail. I’m sure he regrets not coming down on them while he had the chance.
Someone needs to grab this bearded wonder Twit and give him a shave and a haircut right before they pour on the hot tar and feathers.
Communism and Nazi’s at their finest, led by Jack ring in my nose Dorsey, Facebook and Google. The House and Senate keep bringing in these clowns and they do nothing about the censorship. I no longer live in a free Country and our First Amendment rights have gone down the toilet. When the Republicans had the House and Senate, they should have destroyed the Communists and Nazi’s at Twitter, Facebook and Google, practicing this censorship, but they did nothing and now look at the way the cancer of censorship has metastasized.
It’s funny, every time social media gets caught in a situation of banning someone conservative in the public arena it is attributed to an error or glitch rather than the real cause blatant censorship of ideas which do not conform to the liberal agenda’s mantra. I am really hoping that the Senate hearings lead to serious legislation, which, of course, the Democrats will vigorously oppose, in this matter. This is a country that was founded on the free expression of ideas, laws tempered by debating the merits and drawbacks, one need only reread Daniel Webster or John C. Calhoun to understand why, above all the willingness to listen and arrive at a compromise, look to the Adams and Jefferson correspondence in later years. It’s the lack of respect for others which dives this self centered notion to censor that with which one finds disagreeable but not wrong or in error.