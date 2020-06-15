He can’t stand seeing athletes kneeling.

President Trump vowed Saturday not to watch the U.S. national soccer teams if they allow players to kneel in protest during the national anthem.

“I won’t be watching much anymore!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Trump was tweeting in support of far right-wing Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Florida), who has said the U.S. should scrap its national teams rather than allow players to kneel in protest of racism.

The U.S. Soccer Federation voted Tuesday to repeal its policy requiring players to stand during the national anthem. The policy was enacted after after women’s team star Megan Rapinoe kneeled before a game in 2016 in solidarity with NFL player Colin Kaepernick.

Trump also suggested he might not be glued to a TV set when the National Football League restarts in the fall if its players also kneel.

“And it looks like the NFL is heading in that direction also, but not with me watching!” Trump wrote.

Amid the racial justice protests sweeping the nation, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell agreed that gridiron players are welcome to express their views by kneeling.

Trump has denounced protests during the national anthem and called football players who kneel “sons of bitches.” He garnered support for that stand among his right-wing base, but polls say a healthy majority of Americans now support the movement for racial justice.

