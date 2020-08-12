Donald Trump has waded into the anthem debate as well as the long-running conversation over the merits of LeBron James and Michael Jordan during a call to Clay Travis’ Fox Sports radio show on Tuesday.
Jordan and James are often held up as the two greatest players of the modern NBA era, and the president was asked whom he preferred. “Michael Jordan, plus he wasn’t political so people like him better,” Trump said.
Jordan has been derided for his perceived reluctance to speak out on politics. During a 1990 Senate race in his home state of North Carolina, Jordan refused to endorse Democrat Harvey Gantt, an African American who was running against the incumbent Republican Jesse Helms, a notorious racist. Jordan, who at the time had already won the first of his five NBA MVP awards, explained away his refusal to take a stance by saying “Republicans buy sneakers, too”.
In the recent ESPN documentary The Last Dance, Jordan insisted the comment was a joke. In June, he donated $100m to racial justice causes, and has spoken about the “ingrained racism” of the United States. James, meanwhile, is a long-time critic of the president and has often spoken out about racial injustice in the United States.
Trump also spoke about politics in the NBA more generally. The league has close ties with Black Lives Matters and most of its players have knelt during the anthem following the season’s restart this summer.
“It’s been horrible for basketball. Look at the basketball ratings. People are angry about it,” said Trump. “They have enough politics with guys like me. They don’t need more. There was a nastiness about the NBA and the way it was done. The NBA is in trouble. Big trouble.”
Trump said he preferred the stance of the NHL, which has no tie-in with Black Lives Matter and has not witnessed widespread kneeling.
The president then turned to a familiar topic: whether NFL players should kneel during the national anthem. In the past, Trump has called players who do not stand for the Star-Spangled Banner ‘sons of bitches’. On Tuesday, he said he would not like to see an NFL season if players kneel.
“You have to stand for your flag, and you have to respect your flag and your country,” Trump said. “You’re making millions of dollars a year playing a sport you’d be playing anyway, they’d be playing it on the weekends. And they have to respect their country. If they don’t, frankly, if the NFL didn’t open I’d be very happy. If they don’t stand for their flag and stand strongly, I’d be very happy if they didn’t open.”
The NBA, like so many other sports, has devolved into political theater glorifying those who hate America. I didn’t like B-ball before. You couldn’t pay me to watch it now.
If they (NFL) don’t stand for their flag and stand strongly, I’d be very happy if they didn’t open.”…….Bingo, I agree!
These dishonorable NFL and NBA players and management who do not respect our Flag, our National Anthem or our country and are putting a political Con above our Flag, National Anthem and Country but are willing to take millions of dollars a year from our country and our citizens are disgraceful, low life, racist thugs.
These disgraceful, low life, racist thugs dishonor our country, all of our veterans who have served and died for our country and all of our citizens who have made our country great.
If You Love our country, the U.S.A., You will not put up with this disgraceful behavior of the multi-million dollar a year ball players and their “Black Lives (don’t) Matter” Con. 👿
The best way to fights this disgraceful, dishonorable, traitorous behavior, is to make it unacceptable.
And to do this is to vote OUT of office the disgraceful, dishonorable Democrats that are supporting this dishonorable, traitorous behavior.
Re-Elect President Donald Trump and Vote AGAINST every and all Democrats.!!
All socio-political displays and expressions should be banned from sports and other nonpolitical events, period! The spectators are tired of being inundated with political messaging at every turn, how can a game be enjoyed if there is a message in tour face all the time you are watching. Every public forum is not the proper place for politics, Hollywood started it when they let speeches turn into activist statements having nothing to do with film. Then it crept into other things, but now it has become about being on one side or another with dire consequences if you choose the wrong side.
Hey LeBron, since you are in bed with Nike and play the race card, I think you should renounce your citizenship, move to China and you can run the sweat shops, in China, that manufacture Nike clothing and shoes. Lebron, you can be the slave master of the slave employees, doing the manufacturing. How is that for your “social justice”, LeBron????
To the NBA, NFL and MLB haters. On your own time, take a knee. Don’t do it on someone else’s dime. Don’t slap the $ paying fans in the face. Go out to a street corner on the weekend, hire a National Anthem singer, hire the fake news and then take a knee like the coward snowflakes you are. I haven’t watched the NBA in years, the NFL the past three and not a single MLB game this year, and I’m a huge baseball fan. I can’t stomach entitled, elitist athletes, who think WE owe them!
I tried to watch a little NBA last night, 5 minutes and I was done with it, their commercial “Racism is everywhere stand with the NBA and BLM” played 4 or 5 times in that short period of time. From the looks of it, the players didn’t have a choice on wearing a BLM message on their backs. Was not really missing it so I will not miss it, I hardly watch live TV anymore anyway. I just came across it while trying to find something to watch, so I went back to I Love Lucy reruns.