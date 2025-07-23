U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he might visit China soon.

The potential visit, at a time of simmering trade and security tensions, would be Trump’s second visit as president, following his first state visit in 2017.

Speaking to reporters from the White House Oval Office, the president said he was invited by Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

“And we’ll probably be doing that in the not-too-distant future, a little bit out, but not too distant,” he said.

“I’ve been invited by a lot of people, and we’ll make those decisions pretty soon.”

Trump’s signal of the potential landmark visit came as the U.S.–China tariff truce is set to expire on Aug. 12.

Also on Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the deadline will likely be extended again, pending talks with his Chinese counterpart in Stockholm early next week.

“We’ll be working out what is likely an extension then,” he told Fox Business in an interview.

“Hopefully, we can see the Chinese pull back on some of this glut of manufacturing that they’re doing and concentrate on building a consumer economy,” Bessent said.

He added that trade talks between Washington and Beijing have “moved to a new level,” where “it’s very constructive and … we’re going to be able to get a lot of things done.”

Shortly after Bessent’s remarks, China’s market regulator, the State Administration for Market Regulation, issued a one-line statement that it has suspended its antitrust investigation into U.S. chemical company DuPont’s subsidiary in China, DuPont China Group.

The Chinese regulator launched an investigation into DuPont China in April for its alleged violation of the country’s anti-monopoly law, amid a heated trade war between China and the United States.

In a statement to The Epoch Times, Dupont said the company is “pleased” about the suspension of the probe.

Sanctioned Russian Oil

Bessent also said he will discuss China’s importing of sanctioned Russian oil in the Stockholm meeting.

On July 14, during a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte in Washington, Trump said he would impose 100 percent tariffs on countries that import Russian oil unless the Kremlin agreed within 50 days to a peace deal to end its war with Ukraine.

Rutte later said the tariffs will impact main buyers of Russian energy, such as China, India, and Brazil, “in a massive way,” and he urged leaders of the countries to press Russian President Vladimir Putin to enter into a peace deal.

Before Trump’s announcement, 85 of 100 senators, led by Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), backed a bill that would give Trump the power to impose 500 percent tariffs on any country that aids Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Bessent said senators will likely approve 100 percent of tariffs for countries that buy Russian oil. He added that the United States will announce more Russian sanctions “over the coming weeks.”

Reuters contributed to this report.