President Donald Trump on Sunday defended his COVID-19 response efforts, arguing he called for a ban on travel from China before experts advised and retweeting a post that urged the ouster of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert and, according to polling, the most trusted public official on coronavirus.
The president on Sunday evening retweeted DeAnna Lorraine, who tweeted that “Fauci is now saying that had Trump listened to the medical experts earlier he could’ve saved more lives. Fauci was telling people on February 29th that there was nothing to worry about and it posed no threat to the US public at large. Time to #FireFauci…”
Sorry Fake News, it’s all on tape. I banned China long before people spoke up. Thank you @OANN https://t.co/d40JQkUZg5
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2020
Lorraine, who made a run at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s seat in Congress but lost in a Republican primary, was referencing Fauci’s interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday.
Fauci said there was pushback in late February when health officials pressed the administration to advise greater mitigation including social distancing, which the Trump administration did not recommend until mid-March. But he noted that “a number of factors” played into the crisis, and said “we’re not where we are now because of one fact.”
More than half a million Americans have contracted COVID-19 and nearly 22,000 have died as of Sunday.
“You could logically say that if you had a process that was ongoing and if you started mitigation earlier, you could have saved lives,” Fauci said when pressed by Tapper. “But what goes into those decisions is complicated. There was a lot of pushback about shutting things down back then.”
The president has said that he moved forward with recommending strict social distancing and stay-at-home guidelines after recommendations from Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, who showed Trump worst-case-scenario models indicating millions of deaths were possible if the government took no action to prevent the spread of the virus. Trump has since been eager to see the economy bounce back, but extended social distancing guidelines through the end of the month.
Trump has also touted his moves to limit travel from China, where the disease originated, and Europe.
“Sorry Fake News, it’s all on tape,” Trump said Sunday in reference to Lorraine’s tweet on Fauci’s comments. “I banned China long before people spoke up.”
It’s unclear if Trump was referring to Fauci’s statements as “fake news” or if he was using his frequent critique against CNN.
But Lorraine’s tweet, and a host of responses, called for Fauci’s firing, suggesting many Trump supporters see a widening divide between the president and one of his key public health experts.
From time to time, Fauci has openly but diplomatically disagreed with how the president presents information on the virus, particularly Trump’s advocacy for potential COVID-19 treatments that are still under clinical trials.
In a recent University of North Florida poll, Fauci received nearly double the support of the president in terms of handling the coronavirus crisis, with an 85% job approval rating. Eighty-six percent of Floridians trusted Fauci and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for information on the virus, more than doubling trust in Trump, at 41%. Fifty-eight percent of those surveyed said they do not place faith in what the president says on the pandemic.
NBC News reported in late March that Lorraine was among the first to use the hashtag #FilmYourHospital, which along with videos of facilities dealing with coronavirus has been shared by COVID-19 deniers who say the crisis is overblown, far-right conservatives and conspiracy accounts across Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.
___
(c)2020 MassLive.com, Springfield, Mass.
Visit MassLive.com, Springfield, Mass. at www.masslive.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
What these negative ninnies fail to realize that MANY Americans can walk and chew gum at the same time, and return to work and avoid germs at the same time. Those who cannot Self-govern their lives not to mention their healthy social interactions should not cause the others to lose their rights and freedoms and ability to continue to build their lives just because others make life choices that destroy not just their own lives but our own, It is ALWAYS the sooner rather than the later that you run out of other peoples produced food, medicine and money when those destined to heal the nation are locked up in their homes with their productive hands tied behind their backs by unelected so-called experts.
This country is being played like a fiddle. Open the country. Not everyone is ill. I learned last evening that Pelosi and company want to extend this to September.
Isn’t that convenient, close to an election.
Good old Jake Tapper, trying his best to bash Trump. Hey Jake, your network called Trump a racist, when he banned flights coming in from China. Secondly, with regard to that deep state establishment idiot Fauci, he went on the communist news networks in January and February stating that we had little to worry about, in the United States, with regard to the corona virus. Secondly, idiot Fauci stated right on Laura Ingraham’s show that he trusted the doctors and scientists in Wuhan, China, because they were friends of his. Yep, Fauci, they are friends of yours, with a communist party member standing next to them, telling the scientists and doctors what to say. Fauci, you are one of the “educated idiots”!!!!!!!!!! Smart, but dumb in everyday life!!!!!!!!
FACT! “models are NON-FUNCTIONAL REPLICAS of something that MAY, or probably MAY NOT exist in REAL LIFE
The ASSUMPTION relies on the ‘model’ being OTHER THAN someones wishful fantasy world imagination being ‘real’ to the REST OF THE WORLD!
There is NO EVIDENCE that any of the ‘precautions’ were necessary or effective, BUT someone is going to declare THEY, and THEY ALONE SAVED THE WORLD!
And now we will have to suffer through the endless crowing from the SELF ANOINTED ROOSTERS PROCLAIMING THEIR VERY OWN MESSIAH STATUS!!!
From my perspective Fauci comes across as another embedded career deep-stater. I personally do not trust either his motivations or his judgment. I voted for President Trump to lead our nation not Fauci…
Time for faulty Fauci to play gone from the scene. Retired or Fired…
Fauci plays both sides from the middle. He is not to be trusted Mr. President.
WATCH DR. FAUCI IN JANUARY SAY YOU DON’T NEED TO WORRY ABOUT CORONAVIRUS
By Mark Simone
Apr 3, 2020
https://710wor.iheart.com/featured/mark-simone/content/2020-04-03-watch-dr-fauci-in-january-say-you-dont-need-to-worry-about-coronavirus/?fbclid=IwAR38NU0Qd1vBolDqqxnGM5dAbjWqilLY5wtNIHzAXtL8JrwX0yE2b1VNf0w#.XoiHI-1euqZ.facebook
Bill Gates, Fauchi and Big Pharma are in this together to make Big Money…The longer they can drag this out and the longer America looks to them for solutions, the more Money they make and the more Power they have over the American People!!!
Fauci is unreliable. He makes a recommendation, Trump acts on the advice, it goes wrong, and Fauci blames Trump for not heeding his advice.
America can’t operate from the home. People need to get out and work. That’s a fact. Socialists can’t understand this because none of them understand the “work” part. They act like money solves everything.
We have to find a way to get back to work AND stay safe long enough to get a vaccine online. We can’t shelter at home forever. If we do everyone dies. Disease is not the only Horseman of the Apocalypse.