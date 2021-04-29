It’s Donald vs. Liz for the soul of the GOP.

Former President Trump resumed his war of words with GOP rebel Rep. Liz Cheney, calling her a “warmongering fool” who has no chance of winning reelection.

“Liz Cheney is polling sooo low in Wyoming, and has sooo little support, even from the Wyoming Republican Party, that she is looking for a way out of her Congressional race,” Trump said. “Based on all polling, there is no way she can win.”

Trump warned Cheney she has no future in the Republican Party as long as he is calling the de facto leader.

“She’ll either be yet another lobbyist or maybe embarrass her family by running for President, in order to save face,” Trump said in an email message issued late Tuesday.

Cheney is the No. 3 Republican leader in the House of Representatives and the only senior GOP leader to vote to impeach Trump.

She did not immediately respond to Trump’s latest salvo.

She has stuck by her scathing criticism of Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and says the former president should have no role in the party’s future. She is siding with Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in her demands for a bipartisan 9/11-style commission that should focus only on the Capitol riot.

Cheney refused to invite Trump to the Republican congressional retreat in Orlando this week.

Republican House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy has sided with Trump in the squabble, rapping Cheney for her “unproductive” jabs at Trump.

Trump also accused Liz Cheney of being a neo-conservative in the mold of her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney who was an architect of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

“This warmongering fool wants to stay in the Middle East and Afghanistan for another 19 years, but doesn’t consider the big picture,” Trump said.

