Former President Donald Trump this week clashed with conservative commentator Candace Owens over the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, with Trump saying “the vaccines work,” and that “people aren’t dying when they take the vaccine.”
Owens said, “Yet more people have died under COVID this year, by the way, under [President] Joe Biden than under you and more people took the vaccine this year. So people are questioning how — ”
Trump interrupted to say: “Oh no, the vaccines work, but some people aren’t the ones. The ones who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones that don’t take the vaccine. But it’s still their choice. And if you take the vaccine, you’re protected.”
I agree with Candace on this one. I have a friend and his daughter is a nurse in a covid unit in a hospital. She indicated that just as many people that are in the covid unit, in critical condition from covid, had gotten the shots. Secondly, she indicated that many of the patients in the covid unit had gotten the shots and they are in the hospital for all of the adverse side effects from the vaccine (skin peeling off of their arms, blood clots, neurological problems in the brain, feeding tubes and tracheotomies)!
More people are dying WITH, not of the vaccine, but hospitals get up to $30,000 if the death certificate shows “Died of COVID”. How come we NEVER get the statistics about the total number of deaths in 2018 versus 2019 versus 2021? Because less people died in the COVID years, but the real reasons were manipulated or hid for political reasons of social control of elections, and politicians and healthcare people could skim more Taxpayer dollars into their own pockets to get rich. Cuomo’s book alone made him $5million. God knows what Fauci has made, or the Biden family in pharmaceutical kickbacks. Hospitals made out like bandits on the government money.
As much as I like Trump, I’m not in step with him on this. Aside from vaccine deaths, there are a number of cases involving complications from taking the vaccine.
“I came up with a vaccine, with three vaccines,” Trump said during the interview. “All are very, very good. Came up with three of them in less than nine months. It was supposed to take five to 12 years.” So, what got cut out of the normal process that shouldn’t have?
Son Of Thunder:
Try reading – https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/conditions-and-diseases/coronavirus/is-the-covid19-vaccine-safe
And then rewrite your comment.
So, Scruffy—is that intended for just me or the others on this thread who likewise have a similar opinion as mine? I understand that you don’t particularly like my comments as a whole from past remarks—and that is fine with me. I am on here to express my opinion just like you and everyone else. I don’t need to rewrite anything. I said what I had to say—it is my opinion—just as yours is yours.
The vaccine, does not guarantee that you won’t get COVID. What the vaccine does is to increase one’s antibodies in their body to help fight off the COVID if you get it.
The biggest thing I hear about the vaccine is that people do not want to be forced to get it.
But a lot of these same fools are perfectly OK with the socialist Democrat Party to Force them to pay for the socialist Democrat Party’s destructive Cons and Deceptions.
These fools vote for the treasonous Democrats to lead them down the path of their own slaughter.
It has been my opinion all along that every individual is entitled to his own choice and opinions and that definitely includes Donald Trump.
Trump supports the vaccine. He does NOT support mandates forcing people to take it and he clearly says so. If you want to oppose him because he supports the vaccine then you are not much different than the left, who oppose him because he doesn’t support mandates, and you are clearly not in favor of individual choice.
“”People have to have their freedom,” he told Owens.
I know many of you lobby constantly for others not to take the vaccine. Many other people lobby constantly for people to take the vaccine. I have no desire to be responsible for other’s decisions. If you take it and you die, or if you don’t take it and you die from Covid, I do not want to be part of the reason that happened to you.
I simply oppose the mandates that take away individual rights.