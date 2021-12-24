Former President Donald Trump this week clashed with conservative commentator Candace Owens over the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, with Trump saying “the vaccines work,” and that “people aren’t dying when they take the vaccine.”

Owens said, “Yet more people have died under COVID this year, by the way, under [President] Joe Biden than under you and more people took the vaccine this year. So people are questioning how — ”

Trump interrupted to say: “Oh no, the vaccines work, but some people aren’t the ones. The ones who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones that don’t take the vaccine. But it’s still their choice. And if you take the vaccine, you’re protected.”

