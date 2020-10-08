The Presidential Debate Commission announced that the next debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will be held online instead of in person.

The decision was made due to President Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis.

“The second presidential debate will take the form of a town meeting, in which the candidates would participate in separate remote locations,” the commission said.

However, President Trump said in response that he would not participate in a virtual debate, calling such an event a “waste” of time. “I’m not going to waste my time on a virtual debate. It”s not what debating is all about. … It”s ridiculous,” Trump said.

GOPUSA Editor: Joe Biden commented on the president’s decision, “We don’t know what the president is going to do, he changes his mind every second so for me to comment on that now would be irresponsible. I think that if — I’m going to follow the commission recommendations. If he goes off and he’s going to have a rally, I’ll — I don’t know what I’ll do.” – Joe Biden

(c) 2020 Arutz Sheva, All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.