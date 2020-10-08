The Presidential Debate Commission announced that the next debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will be held online instead of in person.
The decision was made due to President Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis.
“The second presidential debate will take the form of a town meeting, in which the candidates would participate in separate remote locations,” the commission said.
However, President Trump said in response that he would not participate in a virtual debate, calling such an event a “waste” of time. “I’m not going to waste my time on a virtual debate. It”s not what debating is all about. … It”s ridiculous,” Trump said.
GOPUSA Editor: Joe Biden commented on the president’s decision, “We don’t know what the president is going to do, he changes his mind every second so for me to comment on that now would be irresponsible. I think that if — I’m going to follow the commission recommendations. If he goes off and he’s going to have a rally, I’ll — I don’t know what I’ll do.” – Joe Biden
(c) 2020 Arutz Sheva, All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
The “virtual” debate is just the MSM’s way to insure that President Trump’s audio & video feeds get corrupted each and every time he expresses the Truth about both his Administration’s myriad accomplishments and about the Obama-Biden-Hillary acts of treason.
He should have a rally at a major airport’s hanger for 3+ hours during the time the debate was scheduled for and buy the time on ALL the networks for a nationwide telecast.
I agree… and not only would they cut his audio feed, this would be an excellent Way Biden will cheat with a teleprompter with his handlers feeding him the answers… NOT A GOOD IDEA…
IT IS DISGRACEFUL HOW THE MEDIA PROTECTS BIDEN AND TRASHES TRUMP…
They’d also allow for their loyal hacker brigade (at twitter/farcebook etc), to do ‘Denial of service” attacks on the server trump would be using for the video conferencing…
And also make it possible for Biden to have a teleprompter in his hall. He needs help from NASA-level technology just to finish a sentence.
” If he goes off and he’s going to have a rally, I’ll —I don’t know what I’ll do.” – Joe Biden
Not knowing what to do is the essence of Joe’s abilities. Take away his teleprompter and Joe goes silent or unintelligible. Next, he will tell us he is just speaking in tongues like a Democrat day of political Pentecost, and the reason he speaks in parables makes him just like Jesus.
Matthew 13:10-15
The disciples came to him and asked, “Why do you speak to the people in parables?” He replied, “Because the knowledge of the secrets of the kingdom of heaven has been given to you, but not to them. Whoever has will be given more, and they will have an abundance. Whoever does not have, even what they have will be taken from them. This is why I speak to them in parables: “Though seeing, they do not see; though hearing, they do not hear or understand. In them is fulfilled the prophecy of Isaiah: “‘You will be ever hearing but never understanding; you will be ever seeing but never perceiving. For this people’s heart has become calloused; they hardly hear with their ears, and they have closed their eyes. Otherwise they might see with their eyes, hear with their ears, understand with their hearts and turn, and I would heal them.”,,,,,and all the votes they have stolen will be taken away, then they would all vote for Trump.
Biden has no similarity whatsoever to Jesus. He is, instead, much more akin to the Prince and Power of the Air.
Out of the blue they call Trump and I loved his rapid response back to them. President Trump is correct in declining to debate virtually. The dems know they MUST at all costs keep their basement candidate under control and after the debate last night, the rapid decision from whoever decides these things, without so much as asking the President before hand. They do these things to see if they can get by with their shenanigans. If its dishonest, cheating, lying, obfuscation, the dem/socialists are all aboard. Now Nancy is on board for the 25th amendment to rid Trump from the presidency over health.
I;d LOVE to see him do that.
Of course Joe doesn’t know what he will do. That’s an honest statement, because he hasn’t been told yet what he will do. And at least Trump has a mind to work with.
I will not watch a virtual debate. I expect a debate to be live and on stage or its total BS.
A virtual debate, gives Biden and his handlers an extremely easy way to cheat and they will feed him the answers … NO, DEBATE MUST BE IN PERSON… FACE TO FACE ON STAGE…. Trump has been taking medicine and is pretty much in quarantine and there is plenty of time before the regularly scheduled debate for him to test negative for the virus…
IMO that’s the main reason the left’s pushing for a virtual debate. SO THEY CAN FEED Biden the questions and answers.
A virtual debate would start out slanted toward Biden from the beginning. It would be a static head-and-shoulders frame shot, in which the men couldn’t move without moving out of the frame — fine for a half-comatose zombie like Biden, but bad optics for a high-energy live wire like Trump whose body language is part of his message. And, as YJ772 has said, the moderator crew could very easily distort or cancel out not only Trump’s sound feed but also his video.
It wouldn’t just be slanted. IT WOULD BE totally, and utterly weighted, in biden’s favor..
Not an option, way too easy for assistance for slojoe from his handlers. Seems to me this is just the excuse old slojoe and handlers are looking for, remember, an excuse is like an A## hole, everybody has one.
Well, one can never claim that Gropey Joe changes his mind. He has never had his own opinion on anything.
His handlers are of the Moe Fine strain: “If I want your opinion I’ll give it to you!”
It seems like we have now subjected our Country to third world Elections.
The manipulations by the deep state knows no boundaries.
I don’t know what I’ll do.” – Joe Biden
Ain’t that the truth. lol
He sounds like a lazy kid “I have nothing to do.” Is that what he will say IF he gets into office.. “I don’t know what to do… ” someone will be in change of him and tell him every day what to do until he is removed from office and Harris takes over… ..
Very easy to cheat. They can easily feed through a teleprompter. He cannot read most of the time
. Cheaters
And we all remember, the Denial of service attacks, their ‘russian bots’, HIT the DOD and other govt agencies with,back in 2016/17.. SO i can easily see them doing the same to trump, IF he was streaming in for the debate.
Very easy to cheat. They can easily feed through a teleprompter. He cannot read most of the time though.
. Cheaters
NO WAY THEY SHOULD DO A VIRTUAL DEBATE… For one thing… this would give Biden and extremely easy way to cheat and have his handlers feed him the answers on a teleprompter and WAY too easy for the media to cut his audio so people can’t hear him… The debate needs to be on stage, face to face.. put plexiglass between them, put them 12 feet apart… let them sit down like Pence and Harris were… Trump has been taking medicine and is pretty much quarantined .. there is time before the regularly scheduled debate for him to test negative… check his temp every day for 3 days before the debate, several times a day….
SAVE AMERICA AND VOTE TRUMP IN NOVEMBER… OUR COUNTRY CANNOT AFFORD BIDEN/HARRIS IN OFFICE…
I like the editor’s note on Biden’s comment, “…he changes his mind every second…” . At least President Trump has a mind to change.
Ole Joe doesn’t know where he’s at a lot of times and we don’t know what he’s going to do especially around women.
This is a classic case of trying to change the rules two thirds of the way through the game. It’s like being down 60 to zero with possession of the ball and demanding that your next score, of any kind, will automatically win the game.
Yet another immature Democrat temper tantrum.