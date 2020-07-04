Speaking after the legendary U.S. Navy Blue Angels roared overhead, President Trump ushered in the July 4th weekend Friday night at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota with a full-throated condemnation of “far-left fascism” and a defense of “Judeo-Christian principles.”

The president asserted that recent attacks on the nation’s monuments, alongside “cancel culture” and the rise of the Marxist ideology of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, were symptoms of a “left-wing cultural revolution” that was threatening to “overthrow the American Revolution.” BLM explicitly advocates the destruction of the “nuclear family structure,” which Trump said was in fact the “bedrock of American life.”

“We only kneel to Almighty God,” Trump remarked, in a clear shot at athletes who kneel in protest during the national anthem. “We will not be intimidated by bad, evil people. It will not happen.”

This is an excerpt from Fox News.