In a small skirmish in what is becoming a wider legal war, the Trump campaign is petitioning the Bucks County Court to invalidate 2,251 mail-in ballots that the president’s team contends were “defective.”

The petition by the Trump campaign, the Republican National Committee, and the campaigns for two GOP statewide candidates – attorney general hopeful Heather Heidelbaugh and treasurer candidate Stacy Garrity – challenges the acceptance of those ballots by the county’s board of elections.

The largest target in the case are 2,175 mail-in ballots that were received before 8 p.m. on Election Day, but which were set aside initially due to issues.

The Trump campaign and its allies argue that the election board shouldn’t have approved the votes contained on 1,197 of those ballots that lacked dates or had only partial dates; on 644 ballots that lacked printed names or addresses; on 87 ballots with partial addresses; and on 247 ballots with mismatched addresses.

The GOP petitioners also challenge the board’s counting of 76 ballots that came in unsealed privacy envelopes or which had inappropriate markings.

The election board’s actions violate state law, they contend.

The Bucks county case is among several election challenged by the Trump campaign that are in various stages of Pennsylvania’s court system as the president refuses to concede victory to presumed President-elect Joe Biden as vote counting continues.

As for his allies in the Bucks County case, Garrity has been declared the winner of the treasurer race while Heidelbaugh was defeated in her bid for attorney general.

