(The Center Square) – Former President Donald Trump on Thursday said the border crisis is a “a Joe Biden invasion. This is a Biden invasion.”
He met with Gov. Greg Abbott in Eagle Pass, Texas, to tour a new military base established through Abbott’s border security mission, Operation Lone Star. “What they showed me is nothing less than incredible. This is a military operation. This is like a war,” he said.
The 80-acre complex will hold up to 2,300 troops in a base camp overseeing border operations for the state’s 1,254 shared miles of border with Mexico.
Trump called President Biden, who was visiting Texas at the same time in Brownsville, “crooked” and “a terrible president, the worst president our country has ever had and probably the most incompetent president we’ve ever had.”
He said Biden policies were facilitating illegal entry of “thousands and thousands of people from China, Iran, Yemen, the Congo, Syria and a lot of other nations that are not very friendly to us” who are primarily military age men.
Trump said the total number of illegal entries could reach to between 15 million and 18 million under Biden’s first term. Since January 2021, an estimated 11 million people have illegally entered the country including gotaways, The Center Square has reported, the highest in U.S. history.
Trump also cited examples of violent crimes committed by criminal aliens pointing to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement data, which The Center Square has extensively reported. They include 33,000 assaults, 3,000 robberies, 6,900 burglaries, 7,500 weapons charges, 4,300 sex crimes, 1,600 kidnappings and 1,700 homicides, he said. Those committing the crimes “are coming from jails … from mental institutions and … from insane asylums,” he said, and “the blood of countless innocent victims” is on the president’s hands.
He also touted his own policies as successful: ending the Obama policy of catch and release, building 571 miles of border wall, and purchasing materials for another 200 miles, implementing the Remain in Mexico policy and public health authority Title 42, enforcing rapid removals and safe third country agreement asylum bans, and having 28,000 Mexican soldiers “take care of our border with the safest border in the history of our country.”
Abbott said, “Today is a day of an extraordinary contrasts. We have President Trump back in the state of Texas literally on the border itself” and President Biden in Brownsville in “a sanitized area” nowhere near the razor wire barriers Texas erected in the area.
He also said that Biden announcing he was going to Brownsville after Trump announced he was going to Eagle Pass “just goes to show that Biden does not care about either Texas or the border.”
The border crisis was created by President Biden after he ended four Trump policies, Abbott said, which “led to the lowest illegal border crossings in about four decades.” They include ending catch and release, Title 42, Remain in Mexico, and building the border wall.
“All Joe Biden had to do to secure the border was to keep in place what President Trump put in place,” Abbott said, but instead he signed executive orders eliminating them. Biden “did something even worse,” he continued, when he “lied to America” saying he needed Congress to pass laws in order to secure the border. “There are three laws that Congress has already passed that are on the books right now that Biden could and should enforce.”
The first law requires the Biden administration to deny illegal entry into the United States, referring to the Immigration and Nationality Act. “He’s not denying illegal entry,” Abbott said. “President Biden is aiding and abetting illegal entry.”
The second law requires mandatory detention of everyone who illegally enters the U.S. Biden “is not detaining them,” Abbott said, “he’s releasing them across the entire country.”
“The third law that Congress already has on the books” requires the administration to build border barriers “like what Texas has built, like what President Trump built. Biden not only is not building any [barriers], Biden is using every tool that he can to tear down the [barriers] that Texas is putting up in our state.”
“Because what Biden is doing has endangered our country,” Abbott said, Texas invoked the self-defense clause of the U.S. Constitution “to defend ourselves.”
This includes Texas building its own border wall, installing marine barriers in the Rio Grande River, erected concertina wire and other barriers, the Texas National Guard blocking illegal entry, and Texas Department of Public Safety officers arresting illegal foreign nationals on state crimes. The policies have been implemented from El Paso to Brownsville.
“On the night Joe Biden lifted Title 42, Brownsville was Ground Zero” for illegal entry, he said, with thousands coming through a day. After Texas National Guard built concertina wire and other barriers to block illegal entry, the number dropped to 14, he said. “That’s because the Texas National Guard has wired it shut.”
Abbott also pushed back against Biden claiming the House needed to pass a Senate border deal in order to secure the border. The president “has the power … already to enforce the laws of the United States of America.”
NEITHER Trump or Biden is God/Jesus/Holy Spirit!!! When Jesus was here he said we should treat ‘strangers in the land’ as we would treat him [Matthew25:35-45].[Joseph & Mary took the baby Jesus to Egypt to escape King Herod’s attempt to kill Jesus without documentation]
I will write in Nikki Haley for President as I want NEITHER OLD MAN IN THE WH!
Jesus taught we should live in the image of a creator, not a consumer. Trump at least built things and created an abundance of Jobs and wealth that could be shared with others. Biden, the prince of Democrat darkness, in 50 years in government CREATED NOTHING, even that illegal laundered wealth which he acquired for himself, that was not redistributed from overtaxed American righteous earner’s life force of others. Be careful in holding age as the standard for being successful rather than the ability to reflect the Creator in governing successes. If you applied the same age standards to those fit to comment on politics, you would cull yourself out of being qualified to contribute to debates. It’s not the age of the dog in the fight, it’s the fight and the faculties in within the previously qualified aged dog. These are dangerous times, and we cannot afford to lose 2-3 more years while Haley makes all the mistakes in trusting the wrong people Trump did in office while in the learning curve mode. We need one who can hit the ground running, and ground the ones hitting us.
We have to pray team Biden gets more work done(support team takes larger role in everyday affairs) if he wins and Haley selected in strong leadership position (Veep) if Mr. Trump wins. Hope, if he loses, the uprising stays in DC.
OlDave, No one should not cherry pick from the Bible. Read and apply the entire chapter. Jesus did not say to import millions of lawbreaking illegal immigrants and force the taxpayers to totally support them.
Matthew 25:6-12 6 “At midnight the cry rang out: ‘Here’s the bridegroom! Come out to meet him!’
7 “Then all the virgins woke up and trimmed their lamps. 8 The foolish ones said to the wise, ‘Give us some of your oil; our lamps are going out.’
9 “‘No,’ they replied, ‘there may not be enough for both us and you. Instead, go to those who sell oil and buy some for yourselves.’
10 “But while they were on their way to buy the oil, the bridegroom arrived. The virgins who were ready went in with him to the wedding banquet. And the door was shut.
11 “Later the others also came. ‘Lord, Lord,’ they said, ‘open the door for us!’
12 “But he replied, ‘Truly I tell you, I don’t know you.’
IN jesus’s days, IF YOU didn’t work, you didn’t eat..
2 THESSALONIANS 3:10 – “For even when we were with you, this we commanded you: that if any would not work, neither should he eat.”,,, which basically instructs us to either live in the creative image of your creator in work, or you are fit only to get consumed and starve with those of the image of the great consumer
PSALM 37:25
“I have been young, and now am old;
yet have I not seen the righteous forsaken, nor his seed begging bread.”
The majority of the Democrat voting block would rather beg for their bread than work and labor to earn it, which makes it impossible to be a blessing to others but a scourge that devours that which belongs to others who have the capacity to create surpluses available to be shared with others. Give them a fish and they eat for a day, teach them to fish and they eat every day. Teach them to vote Democrat and they soon like a Biden flip flopping fish, rot from the head down, when using the power to catch and release the foreign sharks and bottom feeders arriving from without.
Donald Trump’s ability to succinctly and accurately describe the failures of his enemies in a manner even the most uneducated can understand never ceases to amaze. Unlike most politicians he not only describes the problem, but proposes workable solutions, unlike most Presidents who can only describe the problems by pointing fingers at others, and offer no workable solutions that might put them in a bad personal light and lose votes, but become a large benefit for THE PEOPLE. Biden in true Obama taught Alinksy “Rules for Radicals” has proceeded to “overwhelm the American systems” and defund the very social programs that democrats have forced THE PEOPLE to be addicted to, now about to go bankrupt in money/violence, proving that the sooner you follow their self-serving party of corruption, the faster you run out of other people’s money, and in many cases your own family member’s lives. Joe’s lost fathering ability that reflects his lost Presidential leadership ability, lost Hunter a long time ago who is just as lost to him as the two siblings who died, first caught at the border of birth, then released upon THE PEOPLE in living corruption,,just what he does to illegals on the border.He acts as if at some subliminal level he wants Americans to feel in pain, the same pain that reflects the reality of his own failures. What other reason could there be for his acts which corrupt and destroy our country and our families
The Commander-in-Chief must be court-martialed period. Sentence the traitor to exile in his basement with complimentary avocado ice cream for life.