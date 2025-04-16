Liberals love to claim conservatives don’t have a firm grip on “reality,” but they also insist reality has a liberal bias — “facts” and “science” are always on their side.

In the last election, voters responded to advertisements pointing out that Kamala Harris was firmly committed to using taxpayer money to pay for gender-bending amputations, including for prisoners. MSNBC host Katie Phang calls this kind of advocacy a “war on transgender Americans.” By that logic, MSNBC is endlessly waging a “war on conservative Americans.”

On April 12, one of the final episodes of “The Katie Phang Show” championed the gender-bending left. Her guest was trans woman activist Charlotte Clymer. After they exclaimed their mutual admiration, Phang attacked Republicans: “They love to fearmonger. That’s their currency. It galvanizes people to vote based on fear, not on facts. I always like to say, don’t vote on feelings, vote on facts.”

Biological facts are not what the transgender activists are using. They mangle all the facts. But Clymer doubled down: “It’s very easy to fight back on trans issues. The science is on our side.”

This is a Pants on Fire lie, with a glaring exception. The transgender lobby has captured the medical groups, who have joined them in science-mangling advocacy. So Clymer bragged: “Every credible medical organization has come out and endorsed gender-affirming care and said that the trans military ban is ridiculous and unnecessary. They’ve said trans women should be housed in women’s prisons.”

These are more political positions than medical positions. But you can easily search and find the American Medical Association has filed a legal brief supporting the Kamala Harris position on “gender-affirming care” for prison inmates. They line right up with advocacy groups like Health Professionals Advancing LGBTQ Equality, and the World Professional Association for Transgender Health.

The opposing view is that taxpayer money shouldn’t be spent on gender-denying amputations for convicted criminals. That’s also a political position, and not a medical opinion.

Clymer piled praise on Democrat governors like JB Pritzker of Illinois, Andy Beshear of Kentucky, and especially Janet Mills of Maine, who’s fighting for the right of boys to dominate girls’ sports. MSNBC hosts won’t accuse them of “waging war on female athletes.”

But congressional Democrats are allegedly AWOL. “Only one party is really talking about trans issues. It’s the Republican Party,” Clymer said. “They’ve made trans issues one of their central topics in campaigning and the national discourse. The more the Democrats ignore this, the more it’s going to come back to haunt us in future elections. Republicans are not going to let up on this.”

This is what MSNBC does, pressure Democrats from the Left. The headline on MSNBC.com was “Let us live.” No one is taking the opposing position to that. These leftists aren’t “live and let live.” They insist you must celebrate their choices at all times, and use whatever names and pronouns they have designated for themselves. The actual opposing view is “please stop making your pronoun demands and taking our money and proclaiming you’re so oppressed.”

It’s the Republicans who are taking the side of Facts and Science when it comes to the immutable reality of the gender binary. They are taking that side despite the intimidation of “educated” elites gaslighting the culture with their “allyship” for marginalized minorities. They are the ones who dare to proclaim that God made two genders, and the gender “assigned at birth” is never God’s mistake.

Tim Graham is director of media analysis at the Media Research Center and executive editor of the blog NewsBusters.org. To find out more about Tim Graham and read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate website at www.creators.com.

