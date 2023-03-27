A70-car train carrying hazardous materials derailed in North Dakota, officials said Monday.
The train derailed at around 1 a.m. on Monday about 2 miles from Wyndmere in Richland County, sheriff’s officials told local media outlets. No deaths injuries were reported, officials said.
Of the 70 cars, some 31 derailed off the tracks, officials said. Some of the cars were reportedly leaking petroleum products used to make asphalt, officials told Valley News Live, while adding that there is no danger to the public.
Wyndmere is located in the southeast portion of North Dakota, around 50 miles from both the Minnesota and South Dakota borders. Both Wyndmere and Richland County are sparsely populated, with Richland having a population of about 16,000 and Wyndmere has 400, respectively.
The incident marks the latest derailment in recent weeks after the highly publicized railroad disaster in East Palestine, Ohio, in February. In that incident, dozens of cars derailed before officials were forced to release hazardous chemicals and evacuations of East Palestine residents.
On Sunday, meanwhile, officials said that several Canadian Pacific train cars derailed in a Chicago-area suburb. Neither car was carrying hazardous materials, authorities told a local Fox News affiliate.
Days before that, five freight CSX train cars derailed in Massachusetts. No hazardous materials or injuries were reported, officials told Fox News.
“There were no reported injuries to the crew, no hazardous materials involved, no leaks or spills of any freight and no impacts to the environment,” a spokesperson from CSX told the broadcaster. “CSX personnel are responding as the incident occurred on a line jointly owned with Norfolk Southern. We are working closely with local first responders to assess the situation and develop a recovery plan.”
Over the weekend, officials confirmed that toxic water from East Palestine may be sent to Baltimore County, Maryland, drawing pushback from local officials. On March 24, Baltimore County executive John Olszewski and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced that hundreds of thousands of gallons contaminated water would be processed at the Back River Wastewater Treatment plant in Dundalk.
“Both the county executive and I have grave concerns about the waste from this derailment coming into our facilities and being discharged into our system,” Scott said at a news conference. “As such, we will exercise additional caution and due diligence and ask for additional testing before authorizing the discharge of any treated water from this event to the public wastewater collection system and the Back River treatment plant.”
The Epoch Times has contacted Canadian Pacific for comment.
this has to be green peace activist terror.
This is a terrorist attack by American climate change nutcases. They are being paid to hurt people and cities. Start rounding of these terrorists. I bet we all know who is paying them. Too many train derailments. These are not accidents. Buttigieg needs to do his job or step down. This is what America gets when unqualified people are put in jobs they have no training for.
With all the recent derailings, capricorn1 may be right. Sabotage, by some group, has been in my thoughts for a while now.
Just another isolated incident. How much longer they can keep hiding the truth is anyone’s guess. Sabotage has been my guess for some time.
Some of these “accidents” may well be the real deal, such as the recent chocolate and pickle factories, but again who really knows?
Trains however are a totally different matter.
IT certainly can’t ALL BE accidents…
Loved the headline. Train falls off the track. Really? Just sitting there and fell over
In Pennsylvania the politicians worked hard to stop the pipeline from fruition. I don’t think they ever saw past their oh so green mindsets…would any of these potential disasters have occurred if the pipelines weren’t treated as anathema? Gov. Wolf, now gov. Shaperio, Se,. Fetterman,, Dr. Levin all pushed their agenda down our throats and we are starting to see what could happen here.